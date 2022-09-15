One of the best Thursday Night Football matchups of the NFL season arrives in Week 2 as the Los Angeles Chargers visit Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers and Chiefs split two meetings last season, each winning on the road. This matchup will be the fourth meeting between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, with all three decided by a game-winning score in the final minute of regulation or overtime. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is out with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a four-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54 in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds. Before making any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks or NFL predictions for Thursday Night Football, see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 17-5-1 on his NFL picks involving the Chargers, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Chargers vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -4

Chargers vs. Chiefs over/under: 54 points

Chargers vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -210, Chargers +175

LAC: Chargers are 9-9 against the spread in the last 18 games

KC: Chiefs are 11-10 against the spread in the last 21 games

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles is known for its passing offense, but the Chargers have other strengths to accentuate in this matchup. The Chargers ranked in the top five in total offense, passing offense, and scoring offense in 2021, and Los Angeles began the season with an effective performance last week. Justin Herbert is the linchpin of the offense after a 5,000-yard season in 2021, and Austin Ekeler is a dynamic option out of the backfield. Ekeler racked up more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage last season, sixth-most in the NFL, and tied for the league lead with 20 total touchdowns.

In addition, the Chargers are highly talented on defense, holding a strong Raiders offense to only 320 yards and 19 points in the season-opener. That included only 64 rushing yards allowed, a top-five mark in the NFL in Week 1, and Los Angeles terrorized Las Vegas with six sacks and a 59.5% completion rate allowed last week. The Chargers were led in the opener by top-flight pass risers in Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, with the tandem combining for 4.5 sacks.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has one of the most prolific passing combinations in the NFL, setting the tone for an elite offense. Mahomes is one of the best players in the league and began the 2022 season with 360 yards and five touchdown passes on 39 attempts. He is tied for No. 4 in NFL history with six games featuring at least five touchdown passes and Mahomes threw for more yards and touchdowns than any other player in Week 1. He was the impetus in Kansas City's 44-point explosion last week, and the Chiefs produced 488 total yards, 33 first downs, and zero sacks allowed. Mahomes has 156 touchdown passes in 64 career starts, and he is 21-3 against the AFC West in his career.

The Chiefs finished in the top four of the NFL in total offense and scoring offense last season, and Kansas City also has a top-tier pass-catcher in Travis Kelce. The seven-time Pro Bowl tight end caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in the opener, and it was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards. Kelce enters 2022 with a six-year streak of at least 1,000 receiving yards, and he has 60 career touchdowns and more than 9,100 career receiving yards.

