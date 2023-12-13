The Week 15 NFL schedule kicks off when the Las Vegas Raiders host the rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are 5-8 and tied for last place in the AFC West standings. The Chargers are coming off a 24-7 loss to Denver and have lost four of their last five games. The Raiders have lost three in a row and five of the last seven. Last Sunday, they were beaten by the Vikings, 3-0. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is reportedly out for the season with a broken finger.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 34. Before you make any Chargers vs. Raiders picks of your own, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Chargers.

Now, White has locked in on Raiders vs. Chargers from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Raiders:

Chargers vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -3

Chargers vs. Raiders over/under: 34 points

Chargers vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -155, Los Angeles +130

LV: WR Davante Adams ranks sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (805)

LAC: LB Khalil Mack leads the league in sacks (15.0)

Why the Raiders can cover

Maxx Crosby is having one of the best seasons by a pass rusher in franchise history. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end is coming off his third two-sack game of the season. For the season, he has a career-high 13.5 sacks, the fourth most by a Raiders player in franchise history and the most since former Raider Khalil Mack's 15.0 in 2015.

In addition, Las Vegas faces a Los Angeles offense that will be without starting quarterback Justin Herbert. The 25-year-old passer, who is tied for ninth in the league in passing touchdowns (20), won't play on Thursday after fracturing his right index finger. Instead, the team will turn to 28-year-old backup Easton Stick, who has thrown 25 career passes.

Why the Chargers can cover

Khalil Mack remains an elite pass-rushing force. The 32-year-old former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former Raiders pass-rusher leads the league in sacks (15.0) and is tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles (five). He also has 14 tackles for loss and six passes defended.

Mack and the rest of the defense will face a Las Vegas offense that has struggled all season. The Raiders average 15.5 points per game. Just four teams - the Jets, Panthers, Giants and Patriots - average fewer. Las Vegas is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Vikings at home.

