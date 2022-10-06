The Denver Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 5 battle on Thursday Night Football. Empower Field at Mile High showcases the AFC battle between a pair of teams who just lost their starting running backs. Denver is 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home this season and lost Javonte Williams to a torn ACL. Indianapolis is 1-2-1 and will be without star back Jonathan Taylor (ankle). The teams will face off for the first time since 2019.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Broncos as 3-point home favorites in the latest Colts vs. Broncos odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone an impressive 36-24-2 on his NFL picks involving the Colts, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

White is well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Broncos:

Colts vs. Broncos spread: Broncos -3

Colts vs. Broncos over/under: 42 points

Colts vs. Broncos money line: Broncos -178, Colts +150

IND: Colts are 11-10 against the spread in their last 21 games

DEN: Broncos are 9-12 against the spread in their last 21 games

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts are No. 6 in total defense this season, giving up only 297 yards per game. Indianapolis is in the top 10 against the pass and run, yielding 207.5 passing yards and 89.5 rushing yards per game. The Colts are particularly adept at slowing the running attack of opponents, giving up only 3.1 yards per carry. Indianapolis is above-average in third down defense (36.5%) and scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) and the Colts have one of the best tacklers in the NFL in Zaire Franklin.

The 26-year-old linebacker ranks No. 2 with 30 solo tackles and 45 combined tackles this season. Indianapolis should also benefit from a scuffling Denver offense, with the Broncos ranking No. 30 in scoring (16.5 points per game) and putting up only 66 points through four games, the fewest by the franchise to this point in a season since 2006. The Broncos are dead-last in red zone efficiency and punt rate, with bottom-tier marks in first downs and third down conversion rate.

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos are No. 5 in scoring defense, allowing only 17.0 points per game. That is backed up by 1.41 points allowed per drive and an opponent scoring percentage of only 31.8. Denver has allowed only 19 total points in two home games and is giving up only 284.8 total yards per game. No team has a better red zone efficiency mark (33.3%) on defense than the Broncos, and Denver is in the top quartile in third down efficiency allowed. The Broncos are in the top six in first downs allowed, passing yards allowed, net yards per pass attempt allowed and more, with only three passing touchdowns allowed this season.

Patrick Surtain Jr. is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, leading the league in yards allowed per target (3.8) this season. Former top-five pick and Pro Bowl selection Bradley Chubb has three sacks in the first four games for Denver. Indianapolis has not exceeded 20 points in a single game this season, and the Colts have the worst scoring offense (14.3 points per game) in 2022.

How to make Colts vs. Broncos picks

