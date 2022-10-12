Two NFC teams on losing streaks will get a chance to turn their season around when the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Bears (2-3) have lost back-to-back games and sit in third place in the NFC North standings. They are coming off a 29-22 loss to Minnesota. The Commanders (1-4) have lost four in a row since beating Jacksonville in Week 1 and occupy the basement in the NFC East. They dropped a 21-17 decision to the Titans last week.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Commanders vs. Bears odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5. Before you make any Bears vs. Commanders picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Commanders expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season.

He also is 28-14-1 on his last 43 picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,253. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Commanders vs. Bears and just locked in his picks and NFL Week 6 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Bears spread: PK

Commanders vs. Bears over/under: 37.5 points

Commanders vs. Bears money line: Washington -110, Chicago -110

WAS: Commanders have failed to cover in four straight games

CHI: LB Roquan Smith is tied for the NFL lead in tackles (54)

Why the Commanders can cover



Quarterback Carson Wentz is a perfect 6-0 on Thursday Night Football, the best winning percentage of any quarterback with at least five Thursday night starts since 2000 (Tom Brady, who is 12-2, is second). Overall in primetime games, Wentz is 16-8 in his career.

In addition, Washington faces a Chicago team that struggles to throw the ball. The Bears average just 116.6 passing yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL by a wide margin. The Giants are next-to-last at 154.2 passing yards a game.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago faces a Washington team that has struggled against running quarterbacks. Since Ron Rivera took over as coach before the 2020 season, the Commanders have allowed 881 rushing yards to quarterbacks. That's the most in the NFL over that time frame and bodes well for Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who has 614 rushing yards in his career, the fourth most by a quarterback in that span.

In addition, Chicago has played much better at home than on the road this season. The Bears are 2-0 at home this season versus 0-3 on the road. Chicago is holding opponents to 15.0 points per game at Soldier Field, but allowing 25.3 points per game on the road.

How to make Bears vs. Commanders picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?