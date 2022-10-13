The Washington Commanders will try to avoid losing five straight games in a season for the third time in the last four years when they take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field. Since beating the Jaguars in Week 1, the Commanders (1-4) have lost four in a row. With a loss on Thursday Night Football, they would join the 2019 and 2020 Washington teams that also lost five consecutive games in a single season in the last four years. The Bears (2-3) enter the game on a two-game losing skid.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em in the latest Commanders vs. Bears odds, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5. Before you make any Bears vs. Commanders picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Commanders expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season.

He also is 28-14-1 on his last 43 picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,253. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Commanders vs. Bears and just locked in his picks and NFL Week 6 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Bears spread: PK

Commanders vs. Bears over/under: 37.5 points

Commanders vs. Bears money line: Washington -110, Chicago -110

WAS: Commanders have failed to cover in four straight games

CHI: LB Roquan Smith is tied for the NFL lead in tackles (54)

Why the Commanders can cover



The Washington pass rush has a strong matchup going against Chicago's offense. The Bears allow pressure on 48% of pass plays this season, which is the second highest rate in the league. That bodes well for a Commanders defense that gets pressure on 37% of pass plays, the sixth-best rate in the NFL.

In addition, Washington has dominated the series against Chicago. The Commanders have won 13 of the last 16 meetings against the Bears. Washington also has won eight of the last nine meetings in Chicago, including the last four.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has the edge with this game being played at Soldier Field. The Bears are 2-0 at home this season, holding opponents to 15.0 points per game at Soldier Field. By contrast, the Commanders are 0-2 on the road this season, giving up 30.1 points per game.

In addition, Chicago faces an undisciplined Washington team. The Commanders average 67.0 penalty yards per game; just three teams average more. Over the past two weeks, they've committed a combined 20 penalties.

How to make Bears vs. Commanders picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

