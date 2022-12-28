The Week 17 NFL schedule kicks off when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) sit in second place in the NFC East, two games behind Philadelphia with two games remaining, and already have clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs bracket. They are most likely to enter the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Titans (7-8) are tied with Jacksonville for the lead in the AFC South. They face the Jaguars next week in a game that will determine the division winner. Titans running back Derrick Henry is doubtful with a hip injury.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 12-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Titans vs. Cowboys picks or NFL predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Cowboys expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 13-3 on his last 16 NFL picks involving the Cowboys, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anybody who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Titans and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Titans spread: Dallas -12

Cowboys vs. Titans over/under: 39.5 points

Cowboys vs. Titans money line: Dallas -650, Tennessee +460

DAL: Cowboys lead the league in turnover margin (+12)

TEN: Titans are 5-3-1 against the spread as underdogs

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas faces a Tennessee team that has little motivation to play well on Thursday Night Football. The outcome of the game will not affect the Titans' playoff chances. Since Tennessee is tied with Jacksonville atop the AFC South and will face the Jaguars in Week 18, the winner of that matchup will earn the divisional title. As a result, the Titans could elect to limit the playing time for, or even healthy scratch, key players.

In addition, the Cowboys have been winning the turnover battle all season. Dallas leads the league in turnover margin (plus-12), having forced 30 turnovers while committing just 18. By contrast, Tennessee has a minus-3 turnover margin (19 committed versus 16 forced).

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee squares off against a Dallas team that is below-average stopping the run. The Cowboys allow 130.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. That bodes well for a Titans offense that runs for 125.8 yards per game, the 12th-most in the league.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning Over on the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread.

