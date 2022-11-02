The NFL's only unbeaten team heads to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9. The Eagles (7-0) are off to their best start since 2004, when they also started 7-0 and went on to win the NFC and lose to the Patriots in the Super Bowl. They have been among the NFL's best on both sides of the ball and face a Texans team that has struggled. Philadelphia comes off an emotional 35-13 victory at home against the in-state-rival Steelers following their Week 7 bye. Houston (1-5-1) lost an ugly 17-10 game against the Titans at home last week and had their bye in Week 6.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 14-point favorite in its latest Eagles vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before you make any Texans vs. Eagles picks or Thursday Night Football predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of the Eagles, going 37-21-1 on his last 59 spread picks on games involving Philadelphia, for a return of $1,371 for $100 bettors.

Now, Hunt has broken down the Eagles vs. Texans Thursday Night Football matchup from every angle. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Texans spread: Philadelphia -14

Eagles vs. Texans over/under: 45

Eagles vs. Texans money line: Philadelphia -800, Houston +550

PHI: Eagles are 9-4-1 ATS as the favorite under Nick Sirianni (since 2021)

HOU: Texans are 6-5 ATS as home underdogs since the start of last season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia ise scoring 28 points per game (third in NFL) while allowing just 17 (fourth), and is piling up 395 yards per game (third) while yielding 298 (fourth). The Eagles have turned the ball over just twice, second-fewest through seven games in the Super Bowl era, and share the NFL lead in takeaways with 16. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the +375 third favorite to win NFL MVP honors according to Caesars, behind Buffalo's Josh Allen (+125) and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (+350).

The Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven Thursday games and are 5-2 ATS this season. Hurts is completing 67 percent of his throws and has 1,799 passing yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 303 rushing yards, while Miles Sanders has run for 563, seventh in the league. Wide receiver A.J. Brown comes off a game in which he had 156 yards on just six receptions. The defense has 23 sacks, getting 5.5 from Haason Reddick and three apiece from Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Reddick has forced three fumbles and recovered two. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston is still in rebuilding mode after trading quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the Texans have promising young players who can make plays. Running back Dameon Pierce, a fourth-round pick this year out of Florida, has rushed for 589 yards, including a 75-yard run against the Chargers. He has rushed for at least 80 years in four of the seven games, including 131 in that loss to L.A. Quarterback Davis Mills also has shown playmaking ability, and the 2021 third-round pick from Stanford is completing 63 percent of his throws.

Mills has 1,502 yards and eight touchdown passes, throwing for at least 240 yards in four games. The Texans are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games after rushing for fewer than 90 yards in their previous game. The Eagles' weakness is against the run, where they rank 15th in the league in allowing 115 yards per contest. They allow four yards per carry, while Pierce is averaging 4.5. Underdogs have still been performing well this season, with NFL underdogs of four or more points going 39-22 ATS through eight weeks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Texans picks

Hunt has scrutinized Thursday night's Texans vs. Eagles matchup and is leaning Over on the point total.

