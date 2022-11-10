Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Atlanta Falcons battle the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons (4-5) will look for the season sweep following their 37-34 overtime victory over Carolina on Oct. 30. Atlanta is coming off a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Panthers dropped a 42-21 decision at Cincinnati last Sunday. The Panthers (2-7) have lost eight of the past 10 matchups against Atlanta.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before you make any Panthers vs. Falcons picks or bets, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt has gone 19-5 on his last 24 picks involving the Falcons, returning $1,362. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Falcons vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Panthers:

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Atlanta -2.5

Falcons vs. Panthers over-under: 42.5 points

Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Atlanta -145, Carolina +122

ATL: Over has hit in three of Falcons' four road games

CAR: Over is 4-0 in the Panthers' last four games in November

Why the Falcons can cover

Quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns versus two interceptions for a 105.2 rating in the Week 8 meeting with the Panthers. He has six TDs, including five passing, against three interceptions for a 93.2 rating in four road starts in 2022. Mariota is looking for his third road game in a row with no interceptions. He has 300-plus passing yards in two of his past three Thursday starts.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson had his second career game with two rushing touchdowns last week and has five in five games in 2022. Patterson will be looking for his fourth game in a row with a rushing touchdown. He also will be looking for his third game in a row versus Carolina with a touchdown. For the season, Patterson has played in five games and rushed 71 times for 384 yards (5.4 average), with one explosive play of 40 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

P.J. Walker will once again get the start for Carolina after being benched at halftime of last weekend's loss at Cincinnati. Walker has shown promise at times and had played well in the previous two games against Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Against the Buccaneers on Oct. 23, he completed 16 of 22 passes (72.7 percent) for 177 yards and two touchdowns. In the Oct. 30 loss to the Falcons, Walker was 19 of 36 (52.8 percent) for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Since the departure of Christian McCaffrey in a trade to San Francisco, running back D'Onta Foreman has come to the forefront of the Carolina rushing attack. Foreman has carried 60 times for 296 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. He also has a pair of explosive plays, including a long of 60 yards. Foreman had a pair of 100-yard rushing games prior to last Sunday's loss at Cincinnati, including a 26-carry, 118-yard and three-touchdown effort against Atlanta. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Panthers picks

For Thursday Night Football, Hunt is leaning under on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

