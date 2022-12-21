AFC teams fighting to get in the 2022 NFL playoffs collide when the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets (7-7) are one game behind Miami (8-6) for the third and final wild card spot in the conference. New York is coming off a crushing 20-17 loss to Detroit. Meanwhile the Jaguars (6-8) sit in second place in the AFC South, only one game behind Tennessee for the division lead. Jacksonville is riding high after an overtime victory over Dallas. Zach Wilson will start for New York with Mike White (ribs) ruled out.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Jaguars odds, while the over/under is 36.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 ATS since the start of the 2018 season. He also is 31-14 on his last 45 NFL picks in games involving the Jaguars, returning $1,593.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Jags:

Jaguars vs. Jets spread: Jets -1.5

Jaguars vs. Jets over/under: 36 points

Jaguars vs. Jets money line: Jets -1.5, Jaguars +105

NYJ: The Jets rank third in the NFL in total defense (305.4 yards allowed per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (156).

Why the Jets can cover

New York has one of the best defenses in the league. The Jets rank third in the NFL in total defense (305.4 yards allowed per game) and yards per play allowed (4.82) and fourth in scoring defense (18.8 points per game). The team has allowed 30 points in only one game this season, Week 2 against the Browns.

In addition, New York will face a Jacksonville team that will be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Robinson suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee on Sunday that will likely force him to miss the rest of the season, coach Doug Pederson said Monday. Robinson will be replaced by Walker Little, who has started just three games in his career and none this season.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his young career. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence has thrown 14 touchdown passes versus just one interception since Week 9. He threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions over the first eight weeks. Jacksonville is 4-2 over the last six games.

In addition, the Jaguars face a New York offense that has struggled recently. Over the last three games the Jets have scored just four offensive touchdowns. Just seven teams have scored fewer, and five of those teams had bye weeks over that stretch.

How to make Jaguars vs. Jets picks

The point total is likely to go Over.

The critical X-factor suggests one side of the spread will hit hard.