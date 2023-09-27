The Week 4 NFL schedule begins with a rivalry matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions in a battle between long-time division foes. Both teams are 2-1 to begin the season, including strong wins in Week 3. Detroit toppled the Atlanta Falcons, while Green Bay upstaged the New Orleans Saints with a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Detroit as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46 in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds. Before making any Lions vs. Packers picks or NFL predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Packers expert, R.J. White, has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Green Bay.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Packers. In fact, he is an incredible 60-21-2 on his last 83 spread picks involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Lions spread: Lions -1.5

Packers vs. Lions over/under: 46 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Lions -125, Packers +105

DET: Lions are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games

GB: Packers are 11-9 against the spread in their last 20 games

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is rolling right now, including a 10-3 record in the last 13 games overall. The Lions are also on a three-game winning streak against the Packers, and Detroit's offense is difficult to stop. The Lions have scored at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Detroit is averaging 24.0 points per game this season and is in the top quartile of the league with 5.8 yards per play in 2023.

The Lions are generating more than 380 total yards per game with Jared Goff at the helm this season and are averaging 27 yards per drive and 7.6 net yards per pass. Both metrics rank in the top eight of the league, and Detroit is putting up almost 270 passing yards per game. The Lions have generated 62 first downs in the first three weeks of the season, and the prolific connection between Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown puts considerable pressure on opposing defenses.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is 14-4 in its last 18 home games and will be playing in front of a raucous crowd at Lambeau Field. The Packers are also stout on defense this season, setting a strong tone. Green Bay is allowing only 4.9 yards per play through three games, including only 4.2 yards allowed per play in a Week 3 win over New Orleans. The Packers are giving up only 20.7 points per game and opponents are struggling in pivotal situations.

Green Bay is holding opponents to a 31% third-down conversion rate this season and has allowed a touchdown on only 44.4% of red zone trips. Opponents have fewer than 600 passing yards in three games against Green Bay this season, and the Packers have a standout pass rusher in Rashan Gary. The former first-round pick from Michigan generated three sacks in Week 3 and is in the top eight of the NFL in sacks this season. That comes after he produced six sacks in only nine games in 2022.

How to make Packers vs. Lions picks

