The Week 11 NFL schedule opens with Thursday Night Football between teams looking to stay alive in their respective playoff races when the Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 4-6 overall, but coming off a Week 10 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at home. Tennessee is leading the AFC South at 6-3 with six wins in the last seven games and beat the Denver Broncos in Week 10. Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread, while Green Bay is 4-6.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers as three-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41 in the latest Packers vs. Titans odds.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes picks against-the-spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 55-19-1 on his last 75 against-the-spread picks involving the Packers.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Titans vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Titans spread: Packers -3

Packers vs. Titans over/under: 42 points

Packers vs. Titans money line: Packers -170, Titans +143

TEN: Titans are 7-2 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 4-6 against the spread this season

Packers vs. Titans picks:



Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee's defense is performing at an high level this season. The Titans have allowed only 168 points this season, a top-eight mark, and are yielding only 1.60 points per defensive possession. The Titans have created 13 turnovers, ranking in the top 10, and have been especially dynamic against the run. Tennessee is No. 2 in the league in rushing yards allowed (766) and leads the NFL in allowing only two rushing touchdowns.

Opponents are averaging only 3.9 yards per carry against Tennessee this season, and the Titans have the best third down defense (27.9%) in the league. Red zone defense is a big part of Tennessee's success, with opponents scoring a touchdown on only 52.0% of trips inside the 20-yard line. With Green Bay ranks No. 25 in points and No. 26 in turnovers, Tennessee matches up well.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay's offense found its footing in Week 10. The Packers knocked off the Dallas Cowboys behind an efficient running game, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson exploded for more than 100 yards and three receiving touchdowns. That emergence gives Aaron Rodgers a dynamic option on the outside, and the Packers are above the NFL average with more than 3,500 total yards this season. Green Bay has 17 passing touchdowns, sixth-most in the league, and is averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the ground. That ranks in the top eight of the NFL, with the Packers generating almost 130 rushing yards per game.

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, including the last two seasons, and has 102 touchdown passes and only 16 interceptions over the last three seasons. He is in the top 10 in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating this season, with notable improvement last week after a slow start.

How to make Titans vs. Packers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Titans vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football?