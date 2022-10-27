Two division leaders will collide when the Baltimore Ravens visit Raymond James Stadium to square off against the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens (4-3) share the lead in the AFC North standings with the Bengals. Baltimore has won two of its last three games. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (3-4) are tied with Atlanta for the top spot in the NFC South, just one game ahead of Carolina and New Orleans. Tampa Bay is 1-4 in its last five games.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a two-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Ravens picks or Week 8 predictions, you need to see the NFL best bets and analysis from SportsLine's top Ravens expert, expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 ATS since the start of the 2018 season. He also is an amazing 34-14-2 on his last 50 NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,850.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Ravens vs. Buccaneers and just locked in his picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -2

Ravens vs. Buccaneers over/under: 46 points

Ravens vs. Buccaneers money line: Baltimore +115, Tampa Bay -135

BAL: Ravens rank second in the NFL in yards per rush (5.4)

TB: Buccaneers are third in the league in team sacks (22)

Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is one of the few teams that has had success against Tom Brady during his career. In 12 games against the Ravens, Brady is completing just 59.7% of his passes, has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 1.2 and has a passer rating of 80.1. All three stats are the worst in Brady's career against any team he has faced at least five times.

In addition, the Ravens face a Tampa Bay team that has struggled to run the ball this season. The Buccaneers average 64.4 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per rush, both last in the league. Earlier this year against the Chiefs, Tampa Bay ran for just three yards on six carries. See who to back here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tom Brady has had success against the Ravens in his career. In eight career regular season starts against Baltimore, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is 6-2. In four career home games against the Ravens, Brady is a perfect 4-0. The average score in those four games has been 26-17.

In addition, Tampa Bay faces a Baltimore team that has had trouble closing out games this season. The Ravens have been outscored 71-25 in the fourth quarter this year. The minus-46 point margin is the worst in the league. See who to back here.

How to make Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under on the total, and he's also isolated a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. See what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Buccaneers vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Ravens spread to back, all from the expert who is an amazing 34-14 on Baltimore picks, and find out.