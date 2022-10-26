Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to get back into the win column when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Buccaneers (3-4) have lost two in a row and four of their last five. Despite that slump, they still are tied for first place in the NFC South with the Falcons. The Ravens (4-3) are coming off a 23-20 victory over Cleveland. They are tied for first in the AFC North with the Bengals.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 ATS since the start of the 2018 season. He also is an amazing 34-14-2 on his last 50 NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,850.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Ravens vs. Buccaneers and just locked in his picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Buccaneers spread: Baltimore -1.5

Ravens vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45 points

Ravens vs. Buccaneers money line: Baltimore -125, Tampa Bay +105

BAL: Ravens rank second in the NFL in yards per rush (5.4)

TB: Buccaneers are third in the league in team sacks (22)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has a highly efficient rushing attack. Led by Jackson (72.9 rushing yards per game), the Ravens average 5.4 yards per rush, which ranks second in the league. They also average 156.3 rushing yards a game, which is fifth.

In addition, Baltimore faces a Tampa Bay team that is struggling badly. Over the last two weeks, the Buccaneers have lost to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers and a one-win Panthers team that had just traded star running back Christian McCaffrey. In last week's loss the offense failed to record a touchdown for just the third time in three seasons.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tom Brady has had success against the Ravens in his career. In eight career regular season starts against Baltimore, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is 6-2. In four career home games against the Ravens, Brady is a perfect 4-0. The average score in those four games has been 26-17.

In addition, Tampa Bay faces a Baltimore team that has had trouble closing out games this season. The Ravens have been outscored 71-25 in the fourth quarter this year. The minus-46 point margin is the worst in the league.

How to make Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under on the total, and he's also isolated a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard.

Who wins Buccaneers vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football?