The Baltimore Ravens will try to continue their success against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the two teams square off in the Thursday Night Football game at Raymond James Stadium. The Ravens (4-3) have won the last four meetings against the Buccaneers, with the average score being 20-14. Tampa Bay has not beaten Baltimore since September 2002. The Buccaneers (3-4) enter this year's game having dropped two games in a row and four of their last five.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a two-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 ATS since the start of the 2018 season. He also is an amazing 34-14-2 on his last 50 NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,850.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -2

Ravens vs. Buccaneers over/under: 46 points

Ravens vs. Buccaneers money line: Baltimore +115, Tampa Bay -135

BAL: Ravens rank second in the NFL in yards per rush (5.4)

TB: Buccaneers are third in the league in team sacks (22)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore faces a Tampa Bay running game that is on pace to have a historically poor season. The Buccaneers are averaging 64.4 rushing yards per game, which would be the fewest by a team in a season since the 1946 Detroit Lions (42.9). This season, 20 players around the league are averaging at least 64.4 rush yards per game by themselves.

In addition, the Ravens have done an excellent job at forcing turnovers this season. Baltimore has 14 takeaways, which is tied for the most in the league. The Ravens have forced multiple turnovers in five of seven games this season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has done an excellent job of pressuring quarterbacks this season. The Buccaneers have 22 team sacks, which is tied for third in the league, and only the Cowboys (29) and 49ers (24) have more. Tampa Bay faces a Baltimore offense that allowed three sacks to the Browns last week.

In addition, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has struggled recently. Over his last four games, he has three passing touchdowns and four interceptions and a passer rating of 70.4. In his previous three games, he had 10 touchdown passes and just two interceptions and a passer rating of 119.0.

How to make Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks

