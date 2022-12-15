Two teams heading in opposite directions will collide when the Seattle Seahawks host the rival San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. After starting the season 3-4, the 49ers (9-4) have won six in a row and surged into the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. The Seahawks (7-6) are just 1-3 in the last four games after a 6-3 start. They are the odd team out in the NFC playoff picture, trailing the Commanders and Giants (both 7-5-1) for the last postseason berth.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Seahawks expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 54% of his NFL picks against the spread (749-636-22) since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition, Nagel has gone 19-6 in his last 25 spread picks involving the Seahawks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Seahawks vs. 49ers and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see Nagel's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners. vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3

Seahawks vs. 49ers over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -180, Seattle +150

SF: 49ers lead the league in scoring defense (15.2 points per game).

SEA: LB Jordyn Brooks ranks second in the NFL in tackles (141).

Seahawks vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey has been on a roll. During the team's six-game winning streak, McCaffrey has 680 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns. Last week, he had his 11th career game with a rushing and receiving touchdown, which is tied with Jim Brown for the fourth-most such games all-time.

In addition, the 49ers face a Seattle defense that has struggled this season. The Seahawks give up 25.7 points per game; just two teams, the Lions and Cardinals, allow more. They also cough up 378.7 total yards per game, which ranks 28th in the league. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Geno Smith is having a career year. The 32-year-old signal-caller already has set career-highs in passing yards (3,433) and passing touchdowns (25). His passer rating (106.8) also would be a career-high. Led by Smith, Seattle ranks sixth in the league in scoring offense (26.3 points per game).

In addition, the Seahawks face a San Francisco team that is already down to third-string quarterback Brock Purdy and is without arguably its top offensive playmaker, wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The multipurpose threat had to be carted off the field last week with what was later determined to be a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee and a sprained left ankle. This season, Samuel has 840 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. 49ers picks

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Under on the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Seahawks spread to back, all from the expert who is 19-6 on his last 25 against-the-spread picks involving Seattle, and find out.