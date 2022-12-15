The Seattle Seahawks will try to stay alive in the NFC West title race when they host the rival San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. After losing three out of their last four games to fall out of the divisional lead, the Seahawks (7-6) need a victory to avoid being eliminated from the divisional title. A win would also help their wild card hopes since they enter Week 15 behind the Commanders and Giants (both 7-5-1) for the final spot in the NFL playoff picture. Meanwhile, the 49ers (9-4) can become the first team in the NFL to clinch a division this season with a victory on TNF.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any 49ers vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Seahawks expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He has hit 54% of his NFL picks against the spread (749-636-22) since the start of the 2016 season.

In addition, Nagel has gone 19-6 in his last 25 spread picks involving the Seahawks.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Seahawks vs. 49ers and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Niners. vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -3

Seahawks vs. 49ers over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Seahawks money line: San Francisco -180, Seattle +150

SF: 49ers lead the league in scoring defense (15.2 points per game).

SEA: LB Jordyn Brooks ranks second in the NFL in tackles (141).

Why the 49ers can cover

The San Francisco pass-catchers have a plus matchup going up against Seattle's defense. The 49ers are averaging 6.45 yards after the catch this season, which ranks third in the league. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are giving up 5.95 yards after the catch, which is the second worst in the NFL.

In addition, the last time Seattle quarterback Geno Smith faced San Francisco, he had his worst performance of the season. In Week 2, he had zero touchdown passes and one interception, his worst touchdown-to-interception ratio of the year. He also had a season-worst passer rating (80.1) and his second lowest passing yardage total (197).

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has a three-headed monster at receiver in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin. Metcalf has scored a touchdown in four of the last six games. Lockett has scored a touchdown in the last six games, the longest streak in franchise history. Goodwin is coming off arguably his best game of the season (five catches, 95 yards and one touchdown), against the Panthers.

In addition, the Seahawks' defense did a strong job against Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold last week. Seattle limited the Panthers signal-caller to just 120 passing yards and 5.0 yards per attempt. His longest completion was just 18 yards.

How to make Seahawks vs. 49ers picks

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Under on the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread.

Who wins Seahawks vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?