The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to continue their recent domination over the Tennessee Titans when they meet in a key AFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers (4-3), who are tied for second in the AFC North standings, have won two of their past three games. The Titans (3-4), who are tied for second in the AFC South standings, have dropped two of three. Tennessee, however, is coming off a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while Pittsburgh was beaten 20-10 by Jacksonville. The Steelers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a rib injury and he will be a game-time decision on TNF, per head coach Mike Tomlin.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Titans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

Over the past seven years White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 (56.5%) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Moreover, White is on an incredible 59-29-4 roll on NFL picks involving the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Titans spread: Pittsburgh -2.5

Steelers vs. Titans over/under: 36.5 points

Steelers vs. Titans money line: Pittsburgh -153, Tennessee +129

TEN: Titans are 4-3 against the spread in their last seven games

PIT: Steelers are 4-3 ATS this season, including 2-2 at home

Why the Steelers can cover

Pickett leads Pittsburgh's passing attack this season. The 2022 first-round draft pick from Pittsburgh has played in seven games, completing 122 of 200 passes (61%) for 1,330 yards and five touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times and has a rating of 80.6. If he can't go, the Steelers have a capable backup in former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky. In two games this season, Trubisky has completed 18 of 32 passes (56.3%) for 156 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Third-year veteran Najee Harris leads the Pittsburgh ground attack. The 25-year-old has played in all seven games, carrying 84 times for 313 yards (3.7 average) and one touchdown. He also has 13 receptions for 94 yards (7.2 average). In 41 career games, Harris has carried 663 times for 2,547 yards (3.8 average) and 15 touchdowns, including seven TDs in each of his first two years. He has also converted 123 first downs rushing, and 41 receiving.

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was not a participant in Monday's practice and could miss this game with an ankle injury. In his place would be rookie Will Levis, who helped lead the Titans past the Falcons, completing 19 of 29 passes (65.5%) for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Levis, who began his collegiate career at Penn State, played at Kentucky his final two seasons. In 2022, he led the Wildcats by completing 185 of 283 passes (65.4%) for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 picks.

Running back Derrick Henry continues to carry the load in the running game. In seven games, he has carried 120 times for 526 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns, including three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, with a long of 63 yards. Henry also has 15 receptions for 138 yards (9.2 average). He is coming off a 22-carry, 101-yard effort against Atlanta on Sunday.

