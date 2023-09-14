The Philadelphia Eagles will begin their home schedule on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 2. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lincoln Financial Field for a battle between playoff teams from a year ago. Philadelphia began the 2023 season on a positive note, defeating the New England Patriots on the road last Sunday. Minnesota was not as fortunate, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 1.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The SportsLine Consensus lists Philadelphia as a six-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49 in the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6

Vikings vs. Eagles over/under: 49 points

Vikings vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -260, Vikings +214

Minnesota: Vikings are 7-11-1 against the spread since start of 2022 season

Philadelphia: Eagles are 11-10 against the spread since start of 2022 season

Why the Vikings can cover

Despite a negative overall result, Minnesota showed signs of progress on the defensive side of the field in Week 1. The Vikings held the Buccaneers to only 242 total yards and 20 points in the opener, with Tampa Bay generating only 3.6 yards per play. Minnesota was stout against the run, yielding only 2.2 yards per carry, and Tampa Bay converted only 35.2% of third down chances. While the Vikings were not dominant overall in 2022 on defense, the team did create 25 takeaways, a top-eight mark in the NFL, and held opponents to a 38.1% third down conversion rate.

The Vikings can take solace in a sound offense headlined by Justin Jefferson. The All-Pro wide receiver led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per touch in 2022, and Jefferson opened the 2023 season with nine catches for 150 yards last week. He is the ultimate weapon for Kirk Cousins to maximize, and the latter is coming off a 2022 season in which he posted top-five league-wide marks in passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Why the Eagles can cover

The Vikings did play well on defense in Week 1, but Minnesota struggled mightily in producing a bottom-five scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game) in 2022. The Vikings also finished No. 30 in yards allowed per play (5.9) and No. 31 in total yards allowed (388.7 per game) and passing yards allowed (265.6) over the 17-game sample last season. In contrast, Philadelphia was a top-five team in total offense, rushing offense, rushing touchdowns, rushing first downs, red zone efficiency, and third down efficiency last season.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts provides a true dual-threat with more than 750 rushing yards and 13 regular season rushing touchdowns in 2022. He threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Philadelphia is also blessed with two standout wide receivers that each caught seven passes in the 2023 season-opener. AJ Brown finished in the top four of the NFL in receiving yards, yards per catch, and receiving touchdowns last season, while Devonta Smith led the team with 95 catches and set Eagles records for most yards (2,112) and receptions (159) for any player in his first two seasons combined.

