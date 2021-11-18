The Atlanta Falcons will try to rebound from an ugly loss when they return home for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots. The Falcons (4-5) appeared to be making progress with three wins in four games before heading to Dallas last Sunday. There, they were held to 214 total yards in a lopsided 43-3 loss. The Patriots (6-4) have started rolling behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones and a stout defense and have won four straight. They also have won six matchups in a row against Atlanta, including a dramatic 34-28 overtime victory in Super Bowl LI after the 2016 season.

Patriots vs. Falcons spread: New England -7

Patriots vs. Falcons over-under: 47

Patriots vs. Falcons money line: New England -300, Atlanta +240

NE: Patriots are 10-7 against the spread in non-conference games since 2018

ATL: Falcons are 7-4 ATS as home underdogs since 2015



Why the Patriots can cover

New England is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings, covering in four straight in Atlanta. The combination of an offense that is coming to life behind Mac Jones and a defense that has been among the league's best could make it a long night for the Falcons. New England is allowing just 17.7 points per game, second-fewest in the NFL, while Atlanta is scoring fewer than 20 points per game (25th). The Falcons also yield the second-most points (29.2) and face a Patriots offense that ranks seventh (27.5).

Jones has been growing in the offense and taking more shots downfield. He completed 19-of-23 passes (82.6 percent) for 198 yards and three TDs last week, while Rhamondre Stevenson had his first 100-yard game as New England rushed for 182 yards.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is 9-6 against the spread coming off a loss since the start of last season and has gone 5-1 against the number in non-conference games over that span. The offense led by quarterback Matt Ryan can cause trouble for defenses, especially with Kyle Pitts, who presents major matchup problems. A tight end with the skill of a wideout, Pitts has 417 yards over the past five games, posting 163 yards in one of them. He averages 15.1 yards per catch, with 11 of his 40 grabs going for more than 20.

The defense ranks 16th in the league against the pass (246.2 yards per game) and will make it a point to try to rattle Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The rookie has seven interceptions and has been sacked 19 times.

