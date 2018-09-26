'Thursday Night Football' odds: Vikings vs. Rams picks from expert who's 33-6 on Minnesota, L.A. games

In a potential playoff preview, the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial NFC showdown on "Thursday Night Football." Kickoff for Week 4 is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. L.A. is favored by 6.5 in the latest Rams vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. The Rams are -280 on the money line (risk $280 to win $100), while the Vikings are +230 (risk $100 to win $230). Before you lock in any Rams vs. Vikings picks, check out what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator drove deep in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest, finishing in the top 3 percent two of the past three years. Now, he has turned his eye toward Vikings vs. Rams on "Thursday Night Football." He's looking to build on an unheard-of record of 33-6 in against-the-spread picks involving either team.

White already is 2-0 on the Vikings this year and has shown a keen eye for identifying their tendencies. He advised SportsLine members to back Minnesota in Week 1 against San Francisco, then recommended supporting an ailing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers against the Vikings in Week 2. Both picks hit and lined the wallets of White's followers.

Now, White has scrutinized Vikings vs. Rams from every angle and released a confident point-spread selection. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Rams (3-0) will be looking to build on a dazzling start that has many observers selecting them to represent the NFC in the 2019 Super Bowl. They passed their biggest test of the young season to date with a 35-23 victory over the Chargers, who were a popular preseason pick to win the AFC West.

The Rams were dominant in all facets, as they racked up 521 yards of total offense, forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown on special teams. Jared Goff threw for 354 yards with three touchdowns against one interception while completing 29 of 36 attempts. Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and a score.

The Rams' early-season dominance doesn't necessarily mean they can cover a big number against a Minnesota team coming off a 13-win season that also has hopes for a Super Bowl appearance.

The Vikings (1-1-1) will be eager to atone for one of the more infamous losses in recent memory. Last week, they were upset 27-6 by the rebuilding Bills, who were 17-point underdogs. Buffalo became one of the biggest point-spread underdogs to win outright in the Super Bowl era. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had three turnovers, the rushing game mustered just 14 yards and the Vikings were held scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

Even so, the Vikings are still ranked No. 10 in overall defense after boasting the NFL's top unit last season. Cousins has thrown for 965 yards and seven touchdowns against just two interceptions. Minnesota also has covered five straight games in this rivalry.

We can tell you white is leaning under, but he's also found a crucial x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. It's only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Rams? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side you need to jump on Thursday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an astounding 33-6 on picks involving the Vikings or Rams.