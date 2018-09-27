Thursday Night Football odds: Vikings vs. Rams picks from top-rated expert who's 33-6 on Minnesota, L.A. games

The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with an important early-season showdown on Thursday Night Football when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are seven-point home favorites, up from an opening mark of 6.5 at most outlets. The over-under for total points scored has grown to 48.5 after opening at 47.5. The Rams are looking to build on an impressive start that includes last week's win in the Battle of L.A. over the Chargers. The Vikings have been uneven thus far and are hoping to bounce back from a loss to the Bills as 17-point home favorites, and they may get RB Dalvin Cook back from a hamstring injury. Before you make any Rams vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what SportsLine Expert R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator drove deep in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest, finishing in the top 3 percent two of the past three years. Now, he has turned his eye toward Vikings vs. Rams on "Thursday Night Football." He's looking to build on an unheard-of record of 33-6 in against-the-spread picks involving either team.

White already is 2-0 on the Vikings this year and has shown a keen eye for identifying their tendencies. He advised SportsLine members to back Minnesota in Week 1 against San Francisco, then recommended supporting an ailing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers against the Vikings in Week 2. Both picks hit and lined the wallets of White's followers.

White knows the Rams are coming off a breakout 11-win season and emerged as heavy favorites to win consecutive NFC West titles since their divisional opponents are all in some stage of rebuilding. Even so, oddsmakers weren't necessarily sure they were ready to take the next step, as their season-win total was set at 10. They have exceeded projections thus far amid an undefeated start that has featured three dominant performances.

The Rams are in the top six in total offense and defense, averaging 34 points per contest while allowing just 12. Their versatility was on display in last week's win over the Chargers as they piled up 521 yards of offense while the defense held the Chargers at bay with several key fourth-quarter stops. Cory Littleton's blocked punt also resulted in a second-quarter touchdown. QB Jared Goff is fifth in the NFL in passing yards at 941, while RB Todd Gurley is fourth in rushing yards at 255.

The Rams' early-season dominance doesn't necessarily mean they can cover a big number against a Minnesota team coming off a 13-win season that also has hopes for a Super Bowl appearance.

The Vikings (1-1-1) will be eager to atone for one of the more infamous losses in recent memory. Last week, they were upset 27-6 by the rebuilding Bills, who were 17-point underdogs. Buffalo became one of the biggest point-spread underdogs to win outright in the Super Bowl era. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had three turnovers, the rushing game mustered just 14 yards and the Vikings were held scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

Even so, the Vikings are still ranked No. 10 in overall defense after boasting the NFL's top unit last season. Cousins has thrown for 965 yards and seven touchdowns against just two interceptions. Minnesota also has covered five straight games in this rivalry. Cook is reportedly "optimistic" he'll get back on the field against the Rams, who are allowing almost 100 yards per game on the ground.

