The New England Patriots look to win their eighth game in a row when they battle the New York Jets in a key AFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football. New York, which has won two in a row, is coming off a 27-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, while New England downed Tampa Bay 28-23 in Week 10. The Jets (2-7), who are fourth in the AFC East, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Patriots (8-2), who have a 1.5-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for the division lead, are 3-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Patriots lead the all-time series 75-56-1, including 16 of the past 18 matchups. The Patriots are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, after opening at New England -10.5. The over-under for total points scored is 43.5, and the Over has hit in six games for both teams this season. Before making any Jets vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt.

Jets vs. Patriots spread New England -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Jets vs. Patriots over/under 43.5 points Jets vs. Patriots money line New England -893, New York +584 Jets vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Jets vs. Patriots streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Patriots can cover

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has continued to play like an MVP candidate. In 10 starts, he has completed 205 of 286 passes (71.7%) for 2,555 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 113.9 rating. He has also carried 66 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns. In Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, he completed 16 of 31 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Maye's top target in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In 10 games, he has 50 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 33. He has 187 yards after the catch and 28 first downs. In a 23-20 win over Buffalo on Oct. 5, he caught 10 passes for 146 yards, including a long of 32. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jets can cover

Fourth-year veteran running back Breece Hall helps power the New York offense. In nine games, he has carried 138 times for 664 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns. He also has caught 22 passes for 220 yards and a score. He has rushed for more than 200 yards combined over the past two weeks, including an 18-carry, 133-yard performance in a 39-38 win at Cincinnati on Oct. 26.

Among the Jets' weapons in the passing game is rookie tight end Mason Taylor. Through nine games, he has 30 receptions for 246 yards (8.2 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 27, with 84 yards after the catch and 18 first-down conversions. In the win over the Bengals, he caught five passes for 34 yards and a score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

