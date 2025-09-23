A pair of 2-1 teams look to get an early leg up in the ultra-competitive NFC West when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Seattle is coming off a 44-13 crushing of the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, while Arizona dropped a 16-15 decision at San Francisco in a game that came down to the wire. The Seahawks, who finished 10-7 and tied for first with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Cardinals, who finished third at 8-9, are 1-0 on their home field this year.

Kickoff from State Farm Field in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle leads the all-time series 29-22-1, including wins in each of the last seven meetings. The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He's an incredible 25-10 (+1455) on his last 35 Seattle Seahawks picks. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Nagel has zoned in on Seahawks vs. Cardinals. Here are several NFL betting lines and NFL odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread Seattle -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Cardinals over/under 43.5 points Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line Seattle -115, Arizona -105

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has continued his strong play, helping lead Seattle to two consecutive wins. He made short work of the New Orleans Saints a week ago as he completed 14 of 18 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. The week before, in a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he completed 22 of 33 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Through three starts as a member of the Seahawks, he has completed 70.3% of his passes for 663 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions and a 104.7 rating.

Kenneth Walker III has powered the Seattle rushing attack. The fourth-year veteran has carried 39 times for 163 yards (4.2 average) and three touchdowns. He has also caught five passes for 29 yards. In 45 career games, Walker has rushed 639 times for 2,691 yards (4.2 average) and 27 touchdowns.

Why Cardinals can cover

Seventh-year veteran quarterback Kyler Murray is off to a solid start to the season. In three games, he has completed 60 of 89 passes (67.4%) for 542 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 20 times for 107 yards (5.3 average), including a long of 30. In the season-opening 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, he completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4%) for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Trey McBride is Murray's top target. He has registered 17 receptions for 182 yards (10.7 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 31, with 92 yards after the catch and 10 first-down conversions. He has had no fewer than five catches in each game so far in 2025.

How to make Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks

For Thursday Night Football's Seahawks vs. Cardinals matchup, Nagel is leaning over the total.

Who covers in Seahawks vs. Cardinals and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $1,455 to $100 players over his last 35 Seattle Seahawks picks, and find out.