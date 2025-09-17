Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo is coming off a 30-10 win over the New York Jets, while Miami dropped a 33-27 decision to the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Dolphins (0-2), who have had winning records in just five of the past 16 years, are 3-7 on the road since last September. The Bills (2-0), who have won the AFC East in each of the past five seasons, are 9-0 at home since the beginning of last year.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 62-60-1, but the Bills have won 15 of the last 17 meetings, including six in a row. Buffalo is a 12-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Bills vs. Dolphins. picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 235-189-13 in his NFL picks the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He hit 61.2% of his ATS picks (61-39-3) last season. Tierney is also 26-14-3 (+1072) on his last 43 side picks in Buffalo games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Dolphins vs. Bills and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread Buffalo -12 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dolphins vs. Bills over/under 49.5 points Dolphins vs. Bills money line Miami +573, Buffalo -840 Dolphins vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Dolphins vs. Bills streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen powers the Buffalo offense. Through two games, he has completed 47 of 71 passes (66.2%) for 542 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried 20 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has had one explosive run of 40 yards. In a come-from-behind 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, he completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen's top target so far this season has been wide receiver Keon Coleman. A second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Coleman has caught 11 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 25. He has 16 yards after the catch and eight first-down conversions. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In two games this season, he has completed 40 of 55 passes (72.7%) for 429 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. In Sunday's loss to the Patriots, he completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. For his career, he has completed 68.2% of his passes for 15,935 yards and 103 touchdowns with 47 interceptions and a 97.7 rating.

Veteran Tyreek Hill is the Dolphins' top wide receiver. In the loss to New England on Sunday, he caught six passes for 109 yards. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 47, in two games this season. In 10 years in the league, Hill has 808 receptions for 11,247 yards(13.9 average) and 82 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Bills vs. Dolphins picks

Tierney has analyzed Dolphins vs. Bills from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Dolphins vs. Bills, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Dolphins vs. Bills picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 26-14-3 on his last 43 Buffalo Bills picks, and find out.