Top contenders in the NFC meet when the Washington Commanders battle the Green Bay Packers in a 'Thursday Night Football' matchup. Washington defeated the New York Giants 21-6 on Sunday, while Green Bay downed the Detroit Lions 27-13. The Commanders (1-0), who finished second in the NFC East at 12-5 last season, were 5-3 on the road in 2024. The Packers (1-0), who were third in the NFC North at 11-6, are 7-3 on their home field since the start of last year.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers lead the all-time series 22-17-1, including the last six times they've played in Green Bay. The Packers are 3.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Green Bay is at -179 on the money line (risk $179 to win $100).

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS NFL picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on Green Bay. He is an outstanding 77-32-2 (+3989) on his last 111 picks in games involving the Green Bay Packers.

Now, White has set his sights on Commanders vs. Packers and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Commanders:

Packers vs. Commanders spread Green Bay -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Commanders over/under 48.5 points Packers vs. Commanders money line Green Bay -179, Washington +149 Packers vs. Commanders streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love is off to a fast start to the season. In the win over the Lions on Sunday, he completed 16 of 22 passes (72.7%) for 188 yards and two touchdowns and a rating of 128.6. In 43 career games, the fifth-year veteran has completed 63.7% of his passes for 8,342 yards and 62 touchdowns with 25 interceptions. He has also rushed 91 times for 360 yards and five touchdowns. This will be the first time he will have faced the Commanders.

Helping power the rushing attack is running back Josh Jacobs. Although he was bottled up for much of the first half against Detroit, he finished strong. He carried 19 times for 66 yards and a game-clinching touchdown late. The seventh-year veteran has played in 91 games in his career, carrying 1,625 times for 6,940 yards (4.3 average) and 62 touchdowns.

Why the Commanders can cover

Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels will look to build on a solid first season. In Sunday's win over the Giants, he completed 19 of 30 passes (63.3%) for 233 yards and one touchdown for a 98.3 rating. He also hurt New York on the ground, carrying 11 times for 68 yards. In 18 career regular-season starts, Daniels has completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 26 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a rating of 100.0.

The Commanders had a balanced rushing attack against the Giants, piling up 220 yards on the ground. Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the way, carrying 10 times for 82 yards and one touchdown. He had an explosive run of 42 yards and converted four first downs. The seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has turned heads. In the preseason, he had 21 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Commanders vs. Packers picks

White has analyzed Commanders vs. Packers from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Commanders vs. Packers, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?