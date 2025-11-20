The Houston Texans eye their third consecutive win when they take on the Buffalo Bills in a key 'Thursday Night Football' matchup. Buffalo is coming off a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Houston defeated the Tennessee Titans 16-13. The Bills (7-3), who are second in the AFC East, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Texans (5-5), who are third in the AFC South, are 3-2 on their home field. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out, paving the way for Davis Mills to make another start.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston leads the all-time series 7-5. The Bills are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Bills vs. Texans picks, make sure to check out the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the NFL. He is an outstanding 114-90-2 (+2078) on his last 206 NFL picks.

Now, White has set his sights on Bills vs. Texans and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Texans spread Buffalo -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bills vs. Texans over/under 43.5 points Bills vs. Texans money line Buffalo -290, Houston +233 Bills vs. Texans picks See picks at SportsLine Bills vs. Texans streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Bills can win

Veteran quarterback Josh Allen powers the Buffalo offense. In 10 games this season, Allen has completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,456 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has also rushed 65 times for 351 yards (5.4 average) and 10 touchdowns. In Sunday's win at Tampa Bay, Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also carried six times for 40 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back James Cook III is closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. In 10 games, he has carried 182 times for 968 yards (5.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 21 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. He has had five 100-yard rushing games, including a 19-carry, 216-yard and two-touchdown performance in a 40-9 win at Carolina on Oct. 26.

Why the Texans can win

Stroud could miss the game, paving the way for Davis Mills to get the start. In four games this season, Mills has completed 72 of 120 passes (60%) for 726 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Mills has also rushed 10 times for 44 yards and one score. In Sunday's win over the Titans, he completed 26 of 41 passes (63.4%) for 274 yards and one touchdown.

Helping lead the Houston passing attack is fifth-year veteran Nico Collins. In nine games, he has 49 receptions for 642 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns. He has had one explosive play of 20 yards or more, including a long of 54, with 152 yards after the catch and 29 first-down conversions. In the win over Tennessee, he caught nine passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Bills vs. Texans picks

White has analyzed Bills vs. Texans from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Bills vs. Texans, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Texans spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 114-90-2 on his last 206 NFL picks, and find out.