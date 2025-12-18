The penultimate 'Thursday Night Football' game of the season will see the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Seattle Seahawks to kick off NFL Week 16. This is the rubber match between the franchises as their all-time series is tied 28-28 after the Rams won their Week 11 matchup. Seattle (11-3) is coming off an 18-16 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday, marking the team's fourth straight victory. L.A. has won two in a row, most recently defeating Detroit, 41-34, in Week 15, which clinched a playoff berth for the Rams. Seattle would lock up a postseason spot with a victory.



Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. L.A. has won four of the last five overall matchups, as well as four of the last five meetings in Seattle. The latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds have Seattle as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over/under for total points is 42.5, a 4-point drop from opening at 46.5. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, make sure to check out the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. He is coming off a down 2024 NFL season at SportsLine that puts him at 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units), including 593-518 ATS. Entering the 2025-26 season, he has been profitable in five of six seasons, going 659-564 ATS (plus $3,556 for $100 players).

In addition, Hartstein has gone 27-10-1 on his last 38 picks involving the Rams, returning $1,601. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sports betting sites and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Rams and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread Seahawks -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Rams over/under 42.5 points Seahawks vs. Rams money line Rams +106, Seahawks -125 Seahawks vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Rams streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have dominated both on the scoreboard and versus the spread over the last few years of this rivalry. They have won seven of the last 10 games, while covering in eight of those contests. The Rams defense flustered Sam Darnold into four interceptions in Los Angeles' Week 11 win, which is Darnold's most picks since his infamous "seeing ghosts" game in 2019. While both teams rank in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense, the biggest difference between the two lies in giveaways and takeaways. Los Angeles' +9 turnover differential ranks in the top five of the NFL, while Seattle has a -1 mark as it's committed the second-most turnovers (23) in the NFL.

Why the Seahawks can cover

A major component of L.A.'s offense is expected to be out as Davante Adams (hamstring), who leads the league in receiving touchdowns is doubtful to play. That will make things easier for an already elite defense, as Seattle is No. 2 in points allowed and allows the fewest yards per pass attempt and second-fewest yards per rush attempt. The Seahawks are equally as potent through the air on offense as they are in defending the pass on defense, as Seattle leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt. Thus, it connects on big passing plays like no other team, and the Rams' defense is exploitable in that area. L.A. just allowed its second-most passing yards (326) of the season in Week 15, while the Rams gave up their most points of the year (34) in that contest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

Hartstein has analyzed Seahawks vs. Rams from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

