The New York Giants (1-2) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) in a primetime battle on Thursday Night Football. These teams had two different outcomes last Sunday. The Cowboys fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-25, despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback. New York defeated the Cleveland Browns, 21-15, on the shores of Lake Erie. That was their first win of the 2024 season and will now try to keep the momentum going at home.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NY., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before locking in any Giants vs. Cowboys picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Dallas.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 22-8 (+1305) on his last 30 ATS NFL picks involving the Cowboys. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Cowboys vs. Giants and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -5.5

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -262, New York +213

DAL: Cowboys have allowed 464 rushing yards over the last two games

NYG: New York ranks second in the league in sacks (14)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas owns a strong collection of pass-catchers that attack defenses in a variety of ways. The Cowboys have receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is a star. Lamb runs crisp routes and owns the versatility to line up all across the formation and create mismatches. He leads the team in targets (24), receptions (13) and receiving yards (218). Lamb has logged at least four catches and 60 yards in three straight games in 2024.

Dallas hopes that receiver Jalen Tolbert can take a jump this season and he's picked it up over the last two weeks. The South Alabama product has the size and speed to be a vertical weapon. In 2024, Tolbert has 10 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. In the loss to the Ravens, the 25-year-old had three grabs for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Giants can cover

Head coach Brian Daboll has taken over the play-calling duties this season and has seen gradual improvement every week. Quarterback Daniel Jones is back under center and has the athleticism to gain yards with his legs. He's also taken care of the ball the past two weeks. The Duke product has thrown for 600 yards, four touchdowns and 67 rushing yards.

Receiver Malik Nabers was the sixth overall pick in April's draft and has immediately stepped in as WR1. Nabers is an explosive pass-catcher who has the speed and body control to make acrobatic grabs. The LSU product is second in receptions (23), fifth in receiving yards (271) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (3). In his last outing, Nabers had eight catches for 78 yards and two scores.

