Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Minnesota Vikings battle the Los Angeles Chargers on 'Thursday Night Football.' Minnesota dropped a 28-22 decision to NFC East-leading Philadelphia on Sunday, while Los Angeles was beaten 38-24 by AFC South-leading Indianapolis. The Vikings (3-3), fourth in the NFC North, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Chargers (4-3), second in the AFC West, are just 2-2 on their home field in 2025. Minnesota's Aaron Jones (hamstring) is active after missing the last four games, while L.A.'s Joe Alt (ankle) is also active after missing the last two.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Vikings lead the all-time series 8-7, including three wins in the past four meetings. The Chargers are 3-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Chargers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5, a 2-point increase from opening at 42.5. The Chargers are at -179 on the money line (risk $179 to win $100). Before making any Chargers vs. Vikings picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks over the past two years. He is also 19-6 (+1271) on his last 25 against-the-spread picks in Los Angeles Chargers games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Vikings vs. Chargers. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Chargers spread Los Angeles -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Chargers over/under 44.5 points Vikings vs. Chargers money line Minnesota +150, Los Angeles -179

Why the Chargers can cover

Justin Herbert leads the Los Angeles offense. In seven starts, he has completed 183 of 271 passes (67.5%) for 1,913 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 94.5 rating. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 30 times for 186 yards (6.2 average). In Sunday's loss to the Colts, he completed 37 of 55 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Among his top receivers is Keenan Allen. He leads the team with 44 receptions for 435 yards (9.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 30, and 127 yards after the catch and 27 first-down conversions. In the loss to Indianapolis, he caught 11 passes for 119 yards (10.8 average) and one touchdown.

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is getting closer to return, though coach Kevin O'Connell has already confirmed that Carson Wentz will get the start once more. The Minnesota ground game has been led by Jordan Mason. In six games played, he has carried 84 times for 380 yards (4.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has one explosive play of 24 yards with 25 first-down conversions.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the top target in the passing game. In six games, he has a team-high 34 receptions for 528 yards (15.5 average) with one touchdown. He has nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 50. He also has 208 yards after the catch with 20 first-down conversions. In the loss to the Eagles, he caught five passes for 79 yards, including a long of 40.

How to make Vikings vs. Chargers picks

Hunt is leaning Under the total, and has found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread.

Who covers in Vikings vs. Chargers and what critical x-factor do you need to know?