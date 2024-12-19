A pivotal AFC West showdown will take place on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) host the Denver Broncos (9-5). The Broncos head into Thursday Night Football on a four-game win streak. In Week 15, they defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 31-13. Denver had a second-half explosion, scoring 24 points. On the other sideline, Los Angeles is on a two-game skid. At home, the Chargers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, 40-17.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.



Now, Severance has locked in on Broncos vs. Chargers and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Broncos vs. Chargers over/under: 41.5 points

Broncos vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles -146, Denver +123

LAC: Chargers are 9-5 against the spread this season

DEN: Broncos are 11-3 against the spread this season

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert spreads the ball around, while also taking care of the football. This season, he has thrown for 2,959 yards, 16 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. The Oregon product has thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in five games this season.

Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey has stepped up as the top target in the passing game. McConkey leads the team in receptions (63) and receiving yards (873) with five touchdowns. The Georgia product has surpassed 50 receiving yards in seven straight games. In Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had five grabs for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Broncos can cover

Receiver Courtland Sutton gives Denver a big-bodied playmaker at 6-foot-4. He leads the team in receptions (66), receiving yards (878) and touchdowns (6). He also has 15 catches of 20-plus yards. The SMU product has logged at least 70 yards in six of his last seven games.

Quarterback Bo Nix is playing well in his rookie season under Sean Payton. The Oregon product is second among rookies in passing yards (2,972) and first in passing touchdowns (20). He has thrown for at least two passing touchdowns in seven outings in 2024. In his first game against the Chargers, Nix had 216 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

How to make Broncos vs. Chargers picks

Severance has analyzed Broncos vs. Chargers from every possible angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

