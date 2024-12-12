The San Francisco 49ers (6-7) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) in an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Rams have won two straight games and six of their past eight. Last Sunday, Los Angeles beat the Buffalo Bills, 44-42, even with Josh Allen scoring six total touchdowns. The 49ers got back in the win column last time out after dropping three straight games after they blew out the Chicago Bears, 38-13, in Week 14.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49, up a half-point from the opener. Before making any Rams vs. 49ers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Micah Roberts, considering his mastery of picks involving the 49ers.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the 49ers. In fact, he is an amazing 26-6 (+1938) on his last 32 picks on games involving San Francisco.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Rams vs. 49ers and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for 49ers vs. Rams:

49ers vs. Rams spread: San Francisco -3

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 49 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: San Francisco -150, Los Angeles +126

LAR: Rams are 6-7 against the spread this season

SF: 49ers are 5-8 against the spread this season

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has an explosive passing attack. The Rams are ninth in the NFL in passing offense (237.7) and quarterback Matthew Stafford is at the helm. Stafford is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (3,303), 10th in passing touchdowns (19) and eighth in QBR (65.6). He's thrown for 200-plus yards in five straight games.

Receiver Puka Nacua is a crafty route-runner with the athleticism to win at all three levels. He leads the team in receiving yards (708) with 54 receptions and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old has surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Receiver Cooper Kupp provides the offense with another reliable pass-catcher. Kupp has a team-best 63 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns. He has five games with at least 80 yards.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco ranks fourth in total offense (378.5) and seventh in both passing offense (239.6) and rushing offense (138.9). Quarterback Brock Purdy ranks 12th in the league in passing yards (3,032) and sixth in QBR (68.7) with 15 passing touchdowns. He has three games with 300-plus yards this campaign.

Tight end George Kittle gives them a consistent offensive weapon. He leads the team in receiving yards (800) while ranking fourth in receiving touchdowns (8). He's gone over 80 receiving yards in four of his last six games. Last week, he finished with six catches for a season-high 151 yards.

How to make Rams vs. 49ers picks

