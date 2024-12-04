An NFC North tilt on Thursday Night Football has the Green Bay Packers (9-3) visiting the Detroit Lions (11-1) in Week 14. Both teams are fighting for the division title. The Packers have won three consecutive games, outlasting the Miami Dolphins, 30-17, on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit also came out on top on Thanksgiving, beating the Chicago Bears, 23-20, and winning its 10th straight game.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is an outstanding 73-31-2 (+3704) on his last 106 picks in games involving the Green Bay Packers.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Lions spread: Detroit -3.5

Packers vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Detroit -179, Green Bay +149

DET: Lions are 9-3 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 6-6 against the spread this season

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay rolls into this contest third in the NFL in total offense (382.9) and fifth in rushing offense (148.5). The Packers have quarterback Jordan Love leading the charge. Love is tied for sixth in the league in passing touchdowns (20) with 2,518 passing yards. He has seven games with two-plus passing touchdowns this season. In his last outing, Love went 21-of-28 passing for 274 yards and two passing scores.

Running back Josh Jacobs is the bell cow in the backfield. Jacobs is fourth in the league in carries (221), rushing yards (987) and tied for ninth in rushing touchdowns (8). The Alabama product has tallied 50-plus rushing yards in 10 games this campaign.

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions have a dynamic offense themselves. They are second in the NFL in total offense (395.2), fifth in passing offense (240.8) and fourth in rushing offense (154.4). Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is an explosive ball-carrier who is fourth in rushing yards (973) and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (10). In addition, Gibbs has 28 catches for 282 receiving yards and another score.

Running back David Montgomery is the other force in the backfield who is better known for his power. The Iowa State product is tied for third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) with 720 rushing yards and 4.3 yards per carry. He's surpassed 70 rushing yards in three of his last five games. In his last outing, Montgomery had 88 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards.

How to make Packers vs. Lions picks

