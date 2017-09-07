Thursday Night Football schedule 2017: Kickoff, TV times, streaming, Color Rush

Football returns on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots kick off the 2017 season in the season debut of "Sunday Night Football."

Yes, you read that right.

While the Chiefs and Patriots are playing the first Thursday game of the season, it technically doesn't fall under the guise of "Thursday Night Football," which kicks off on NFL Network in Week 2 and includes every game below aside from the Week 1 matchup and Week 12's Thanksgiving matchup.

We have the scheduling details of Chiefs-Patriots for you below, as well as every other game scheduled to be played on a Thursday night, plus info about how you can stream certain games and the league's return to Color Rush for the 2017 season.

Thursday night TV schedule

Week 1: Chiefs at Patriots , Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 2: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network



Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at 49ers, Sept. 21 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Week 4: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Week 5: Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Week 7: Chiefs at Oakland Raiders, Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Week 8: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Week 9: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Week 10: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Week 11: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Week 12: New York Giants at Washington Redskins, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 13: Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Week 14: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Week 15: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

'TNF' comes to Amazon

After Twitter hosted several "Thursday Night Football" games during the 2016 for live streaming, it lost a bid for the NFL's 2017 streaming package to Amazon, which will stream 10 Thursday night games during the season as well as a Christmas Day game in Week 16 for Amazon Prime members. You can read more about Amazon's deal here.

Here are the games available for streaming from Amazon:

Color Rush

"Thursday Night Football" in Week 2 is also scheduled to bring the return of Color Rush uniforms. We'll have more Color Rush info for you here as it develops, but for now, click here to check out every team's Color Rush uniform from 2016.