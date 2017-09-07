Thursday Night Football schedule 2017: Kickoff, TV times, streaming, Color Rush
Football is back for 2017, and you can find all the details you need for Thursday's action right here
Football returns on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots kick off the 2017 season in the season debut of "Sunday Night Football."
Yes, you read that right.
While the Chiefs and Patriots are playing the first Thursday game of the season, it technically doesn't fall under the guise of "Thursday Night Football," which kicks off on NFL Network in Week 2 and includes every game below aside from the Week 1 matchup and Week 12's Thanksgiving matchup.
We have the scheduling details of Chiefs-Patriots for you below, as well as every other game scheduled to be played on a Thursday night, plus info about how you can stream certain games and the league's return to Color Rush for the 2017 season.
Thursday night TV schedule
- Week 1: Chiefs at Patriots, Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
- Week 2:
Houston Texans
at
Cincinnati Bengals
, Sept. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network
- Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at 49ers, Sept. 21 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network
- Week 4: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers , Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN
- Week 5: Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN
- Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers , Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN
- Week 7: Chiefs at Oakland Raiders , Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN
- Week 8: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens , Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN
- Week 9: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets , Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network
- Week 10: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals , Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN
- Week 11: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers , Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN
- Week 12: New York Giants at Washington Redskins , Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC
- Week 13: Redskins at Dallas Cowboys , Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN
- Week 14: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons , Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN
- Week 15: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts , Dec. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN
'TNF' comes to Amazon
After Twitter hosted several "Thursday Night Football" games during the 2016 for live streaming, it lost a bid for the NFL's 2017 streaming package to Amazon, which will stream 10 Thursday night games during the season as well as a Christmas Day game in Week 16 for Amazon Prime members. You can read more about Amazon's deal here.
Here are the games available for streaming from Amazon:
- Week 4: Bears at Packers, Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 5: Patriots at Buccaneers, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 6: Eagles at Panthers, Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 7: Chiefs at Raiders, Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 8: Dolphins at Ravens, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 10: Seahawks at Cardinals, Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 11: Titans at Steelers, Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 13: Redskins at Cowboys, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 14: Saints at Falcons, Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 15: Broncos at Colts, Dec. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET
- Week 16: Steelers at Texans, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Color Rush
"Thursday Night Football" in Week 2 is also scheduled to bring the return of Color Rush uniforms. We'll have more Color Rush info for you here as it develops, but for now, click here to check out every team's Color Rush uniform from 2016.
