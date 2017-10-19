'Thursday Night Football' time, schedule, picks: Your need to know for Chiefs-Raiders

For a lot of "experts" (us included, hence the quotations), the Oakland Raiders came into 2017 as favorites to not only battle for a division title but to build off last season's 12-4 record that included their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Instead, it's taken just six weeks for the Raiders to match last season's loss total. Which makes Thursday night's AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs all the more important. Because after Kansas City comes to town, Oakland has back-to-back trips to the East Coast -- first in Buffalo and then in Miami -- before the bye in Week 10. We mention this because despite the preseason expectations, the reality is that the Raiders travel more than any other team this season. Thanks to CBSSports.com's John Breech, we know that it will be nearly 33,000 miles and includes four trips of at least 2,000 miles. By comparison, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel just 6,800 miles, less than any other team.

This is noteworthy for one very simple reason: From 1997-2011, teams that traveled 2,000 miles or more for a road trip had a winning percentage of just .398, and it dropped to .364 for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

To recap: The Raiders have already lost on the road to the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos , and at home to the Baltimore Ravens (without Derek Carr ) and Los Angeles Chargers . There's no shame in dropping a game to the Chiefs, arguably the NFL's best team, but Oakland's season could effectively be over at the halfway point if they drop subsequent games in Buffalo and Miami.

The good news is that after the bye, the Raiders play four of their next five games at home (the one road game is in Kansas City). The bad news: They'll finish up at Philadelphia and at Los Angeles.

But we can't just blame the schedule for the Raiders' plight. This was one of the league's most explosive offenses a season ago and there's little reason for that to have changed, especially with the addition of Jared Cook and Marshawn Lynch , who joined Amari Cooper , Michael Crabtree , one of the league's best offensive lines and, of course, Carr.

But a year after leading the NFL's eighth-ranked offense -- in which Carr ranked seventh among all passers -- this Raiders outfit and Carr both rank 17th in their respective categories, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

Perhaps the biggest issue is that Carr hasn't looked like the MVP candidate he was in 2016. And we're not talking about the back injury that kept him out of the Week 5 matchup against the Ravens but the cumulative effects of injuries dating back to the broken ankle he suffered last December. Carr, of course, isn't looking for excuses.

At the end of the day, this is my fault," Carr said following Sunday's loss to the Chargers in which he was 21-of-30 for 171 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions and only had six passes travel more than six yards downfield. "It's not my players' fault, it's not my teammates' fault. This is all on me. So, I have to get it right. I have to somehow make it click better or maybe I can talk to them better. Maybe I can explain things better. Whatever it is. They're just going to go as I go. So it's all my fault. I have to figure out a way to communicate what we need."

In addition to the lack of a deep passing game -- Carr ranks 17th in going deep, according to Pro Football Focus after ranking fifth in 2016 -- there isn't any consistency in the running game. Put another way: If you have Marshawn Lynch it probably makes sense to use him -- especially if your quarterback is coming off a few injuries and is working his way back into form. Instead, Lynch is averaging 11.7 carries a game for 42.8 yards.

A sputtering offense shouldn't overshadow a defense that has actually gotten worse. A year ago, the unit ranked 22nd (25th against the pass, 17th against the run). Six games in and the defense is 28th (29th against the pass, 21st against the run).

On paper, the fixes are clear. As a practical matter, there may not be enough time to make those fixes before it's too late which, for us, is the Raiders' next three games.

The Chiefs now have something to prove

The Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season, dropping a home game to the Steelers, 19-13. And while they had a chance to win it late, they were thoroughly dominated in the first half when Pittsburgh's defense allowed just six yards. It was a weird place to find Kansas City's offense, which came into the game as the league's best, both in passing and running the ball.

There's little reason to think they won't get back on track against a reeling Raiders team. It starts with Alex Smith , who has graduated from game manager to legit NFL MVP candidate. In terms of value per play, he's the league's best quarterback who also happens to have the league's best running back, rookie Kareem Hunt , at his disposal.

How good has Smith been? In his first five starts, his completion percentage was: 80.0, 75.0, 76.2, 73.0 and 78.5. The Steelers held him to 55.9, mostly because they were able to shut down the running game. There should be no such concerns against a Raiders' defense that is allowing, on average, 179 rushing yards per game.

"It's important to be a balanced football team on offense — you can't be one-dimensional," Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. this week, via the Kansas City Star. "Being balanced is one of the things I think we've done a good job at this year, and depending on the tempo of the game or score of the game, that may swing a little bit one way or another."

The last time we met

The Chiefs have won the last five meetings, and seven of the last eight, dating back to October 2013, which was the first season Andy Reid and Alex Smith were in Kansas City. In fact, the only loss came in Oakland in 2014 -- on a Thursday night. Not-so-fun-fact: The Raiders were 0-10 coming into that game.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 3-2 in Thursday night games since Reid's arrival, including the season-opening victory over the New England Patriots in September.

Not surprisingly, Thursday night games remain unpopular.

"It's tough both ways," Smith said, via ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "It certainly is a challenge physically. It just depends on how you come out [of the previous game]. Every guy is different. Every guy is battling their own [injuries]. You have to try to make that decision -- if you can get back in time and are good enough to go.

"Then you're cramming mentally, coaches and players included, getting the game plan in, getting it down, certainly walking the fine line of new stuff in a short week. You've got to be able to in a loud place, a noisy environment, to be able to master all of that stuff when things are really going fast.

Linebacker Derrick Johnson added: "It kind of sucks for the body. But at the same time, it sucks for the opponent, too. We go through a lot as NFL players playing every Sunday or Mondays at times. Thursday is hard ... You want to play at 12 o'clock on Sunday. That's the best scenario."

Dispatches from Fantasy Island

If you're planning on starting Raiders tight end Jared Cook -- don't. CBSSports.com Fantasy expert Jamey Eisenberg explains:

Cook has combined for five Fantasy points in the past three games, and he has a tough matchup coming up against the Chiefs in Week 7 on Thursday night. Cook only has one good game this year, which was Week 3 at Washington when he scored 10 Fantasy points. Otherwise, he's combined for 12 Fantasy points in his other five games.

They said this

"Oh yeah, I have friends that have him on their fantasy team that are mad at me for that. That's part of the business. That's something that, I never want to say that you welcome criticism, but I welcome the responsibility that this job has afforded me. I understand that I'm going to have to deal with negative comments and consequences when things aren't going well. I'm looking forward to standing up here in a more positive fashion sometime soon."

- First-year Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing, responding to calls for him to use Marshawn Lynch more

Who ya got?

Five of six CBSSports.com experts have the Chiefs winning and covering the 3.0-point spread.

"The Raiders are reeling, losing four consecutive games. But there is too much talent for this team to be out of the race in early November. The Chiefs may have won five straight against the Raiders, but I think this is a spot where the Raiders get them. Derek Carr has his best game of the season here."

- CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco, who has the Raiders winning, 27-23