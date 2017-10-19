'Thursday Night Football' tonight: Streaming, TV, why the Chiefs will throttle the Raiders

Given how the Raiders and Chiefs have started the 2017 season, not to mention recent history, there's little reason to believe Oakland has much of a chance on Thursday night.

The Chiefs have won the last five meetings, and seven of the last eight, dating back to October 2013, which was the first season Andy Reid and Alex Smith were in Kansas City. In fact, the only loss came in Oakland in 2014 -- on a Thursday night, no less -- and the Raiders came into the game with an 0-10 record.

Yes, the Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Steelers. But here's the thing: Pittsburgh beat Kansas City twice last year too, including a playoff game in Arrowhead Stadium, which got us to thinking: Is the Chiefs' relationship with the Steelers similar to the Steelers' relationship to the Patriots? By that we mean, no matter how good these teams might be on paper, Pittsburgh can never seem to beat the Patriots and Kansas City can never seem to beat Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs obviously have no such problems with the Raiders, which brings us Alex Smith:

Alex Smith's numbers vs. #Raiders:



- 9-1 career record (7-1 w/ #Chiefs)

- 63% completion, 19 TDs, 4 INTs

How good has Smith been? In his first five starts, his completion percentage was: 80.0, 75.0, 76.2, 73.0 and 78.5. He's graduated from game manager to legit NFL MVP candidate. In terms of value per play, he's the league's best quarterback who also happens to have the league's best running back, rookie Kareem Hunt, at his disposal.

Both Smith and Hunt had their worst games of the season against the Steelers, and that's something that will be rectified ahead of Thursday night's matchup, especially since the Raiders' offense is somehow worse now than it was a season ago.

"It's important to be a balanced football team on offense — you can't be one-dimensional," Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. this week, via the Kansas City Star. "Being balanced is one of the things I think we've done a good job at this year, and depending on the tempo of the game or score of the game, that may swing a little bit one way or another."

Meanwhile, the Raiders' offense is a mess after quarterback Derek Carr led them to a 12-4 mark in 2016. It's hard to explain the drop off in production, especially with the addition of Jared Cook and Marshawn Lynch, who joined Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, one of the league's best offensive lines and, of course, Carr.

But a year after leading the NFL's eight-ranked offense -- and Carr ranked seventh among all passers -- the Raiders' unit and Carr both rank 17th in their respective categories, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

Perhaps the biggest issue is that Carr hasn't looked like the MVP candidate he was in 2016. And we're not talking about the back injury that kept him out of the Week 5 matchup against the Ravens but the cumulative effects of injuries dating back to the broken ankle he suffered last December.

The bad news for a Raiders team that is already 2-4. If they lose to the Chiefs, they then have back-to-back East Coast trips against the Bills and Dolphins. The season could effectively be over by their Week 10 bye.

Put another way: We like the Chiefs to win.

Our prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 17

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Oct. 19, 8:25 p.m. ET



Oct. 19, 8:25 p.m. ET TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



