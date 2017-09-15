'Thursday Night Football' tonight: Watch A.J. Green go upstairs for 50-yard grab

As I sit here writing this post, the Cincinnati Bengals just scored their first points of the 2017 NFL season. It took them until a minute and 16 seconds into the second quarter of their second game of the year, and the only reason it didn't take even longer is because A.J. Green is a monster that may or may not have been put on this Earth to make ridiculous catches that defy explanation.

After the Bengals saw John Ross fumble on his first career touch and then gave up a field goal to the Houston Texans to fall behind 3-0, they decided the best possible way to get back into the game was to run the "throw it to A.J. and let him make something happen" play. As it turns out, that was a good play-call.

That's just your run-of-the-mill 50-yard catch in triple coverage. Easy-peasy, nothing to it.

It probably would have been a little less easy if Kareem Jackson had turned his head around to look for the ball and realized he was over-running the play, but still. A.J. Green is the man, and he makes plays, and the Bengals should just let him keep doing it because it's fun.