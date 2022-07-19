How much would you be willing to spend on a regular season NFL game? If your answer is $33,760, then do I have the ticket for you.

Resale tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 10 game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany are going for up to $33,760 on StubHub.

You read that right. Over $33,000. There is a lot you can do with that amount of money and someone might use it to see Tom Brady and company play overseas.

As reported by Pro Football Talk, tickets to the Bucs-Seahawks game went on sale Monday and resale prices were skyrocketing due to huge demand. Face value ticket prices, with a top range of less than $200, are already sold out, which created the soaring fees on StubHub.

Football fans are clearly very interested in this historic first NFL game in Germany (Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET) and the resale prices reflect the demand. There are other tickets going for around $25,000 and $30,000, if you're looking for something a little cheaper.

The least expensive ticket for the game on StubHub is currently listed at $608, but that is before fees, a plane ticket and concessions at the game, which certainly wouldn't be cheap.

Other international games this season include a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off in London at Wembley Stadium.

London will also be home to games between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.