Tickets for Daniel Jones' first Giants start at MetLife Stadium are not cheap
They call him Danny Dimes for a reason
Danny Dimes already has New York Giants fans reaching further into their pockets to head to MetLife Stadium and catch a game. It's only been one week since Daniel Jones took over for two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, but the numbers show that he's been a good investment.
Ticket prices for the Giants vs. Redskins game are up more than 20% since last week, according to NJ.com. The average price for Sunday's 1p.m. game is now $167.34. That's a 22% jump since Jones lead Big Blue to a historic comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Prior to that, demand in the Giants had been plummeting, with "a 10% decrease in prices from Week 1 to Week 3," according to the report.
Jersey sales for the 22-year-old have also increased significantly since he was named starter.
The Giants were 0-2 before Jones took over. His heroics against Tampa, which included a game-winning rushing touchdown in the final seconds, as well as two throwing touchdowns and an additional running score, showed his ability to adjust to plays as they are happening. He was effective on the ground and in the air, which Manning has struggled to do over the past few seasons.
Now, lets see if Jones can keep Giants fan excited through his second start. The team being in a divisional matchup no doubt helps gets fans in the seats as well, but it is safe to say Danny Dimes has won over a lot of Big Blue fans.
