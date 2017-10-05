Tigers to interview Ron Gardenhire, Dave Martinez and Alex Cora

The Detroit Tigers have their sights set on several options as their next manager.

Set to interview in coming weeks? Ron Gardenhire, Dave Martinez, Alex Cora, Hensley Meulens and Mike Redmond, according to Detroit News writer Lynn Henning.

Along with Fredi Gonzalez (interviewing in Lakeland), other Tigers mgr. interviews: Dave Martinez, Alex Cora, Hensley Meulens, Mike Redmond. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) October 4, 2017

The Detroit Lions are ready for another NFC Showdown with the Panthers. Stay up to date with everything --take five seconds to sign up for our FREE Lions newsletter now!

The biggest name of the group is Gardenhire, a bench coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks and former manager of the Minnesota Twins. His teams pestered the Tigers for years, and he has experience working with young players. Redmond has also managed before, calling the shots for the Miami Marlins from 2013-2015 and being a bench coach for the Colorado Rockies.

Martinez and Cora are the big names from the up-and-comer category, with the former working with the Chicago Cubs and the latter being a bench coach for the Houston Astros. Meulens has experience managing the Netherlands team in the World Baseball Classic and is the hitting coach of the San Francisco Giants.

Most of these candidates have teams still in the playoffs, so the Tigers might have to wait to conduct several of the interviews.