If Aaron Rodgers moves on from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, the New York Jets have been thrown around as a possible trade destination. That would appear to be a good fit, between the Jets' need for a quarterback and their recent hire of Nathaniel Hackett, who coached Rodgers in Green Pay, at offensive coordinator.

However, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber isn't sure Rodgers would be able to handle the media scrutiny that comes with playing for a New York tema.

After the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers is undergoing a voluntary solitary confinement and sensory deprivation, the Packers quarterback went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and disputed the report. Rodgers gave credit to Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, but also said they were out of the loop when it came to him.

"When it comes to me, they don't know s---," Rodgers said.

Barber, now a co-host of 'Tiki and Tierny' on 101.9 WFAN in New York, said those comments from the QB made him think Rodgers would not be able to handle the increased media attention that comes with playing for the Jets.

Here's what Barber said:

"It just made me start to realize that, if he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, or whoever want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York. I don't know if it's the right fit for him. I don't know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don't matter. "If Aaron Rodgers doesn't want people talking about him, talking about his offseason, talking about his personal life, and talking about all these things that are going on with Aaron Rodgers, he needs to stop talking."

Barber took it a step further, adding that Rodgers could become a "pain in the ass" if he felt the need to react to everything said about him in the New York media.

"When you go and do something that feels odd to normal society, which is going to sit in a cabin in the woods for four days with complete sensory isolation, we're gonna talk about it," Barber said. "We have to. It's our job to."