The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding some depth at their wide receiver position with the acquisition of Tim Patrick from the Detroit Lions. According to ESPN and NFL Media, the Jaguars are sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Lions in exchange for the veteran pass catcher.

The Jaguars had reportedly been interested in adding a bigger-body receiver this summer, and Patrick certainly fits the bill at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. Jacksonville had expressed interest in former Denver Broncos wideout Devaughn Vele before he was traded to the New Orleans Saints last week.

Now, Patrick joins Jacksonville's wide receiver room that also includes star Brian Thomas Jr., reigning Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter and veteran Dyami Brown.

Patrick has spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Broncos after being signed to the team's practice squad back in 2017. He signed with the Lions in August 2024 after being released on the heels of missing two consecutive seasons due to a torn ACL and a torn Achilles.

He hauled in 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns during the 2024 season, including tallying a two-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 5. In total, Patrick has registered 176 receptions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns throughout his professional career.

Patrick signed a one-year, $4 million deal to remain with Detroit during the offseason.