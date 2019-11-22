Tim Tebow gives 'one of the toughest goodbyes' to his pet dog Bronco in heartbreaking video
Tebow got the pooch shortly after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010
There are few bonds that are stronger than the one between a human and their dog. The latest evidence comes from Mets minor leaguer, former Florida quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow. He posted an emotional, heartbreaking farewell on his Instagram page to his beloved nine-year old Rhodesian Ridgeback, Bronco, who died on Wednesday.
In the post, Tebow shared several photos of the two of them over the years, along with a video of him saying goodbye to Bronco, which will tug at your heartstrings.
View this post on Instagram
One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories. Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story. • • Also, thank you for taking care of him every time he was sick - SEVO-Med, Blue Pearl Vet and UF Small Animal Vet Hospital (Go Gators)
"One of the toughest goodbyes," Tebow wrote in the post. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever -- thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories... If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story."
Tebow also thanked the animal hospital that helped take care for Bronco.
In his final video with Bronco, Tebow said "film one last clip with my son and thank him for being the best boy." Tebow expressed how much he loved and cared for Bronco one last time.
Tebow revealed that he buried Bronco in a "special place," and showed a photo of himself doing his traditional "Tebowing" pose in front of the burial site.
The Heisman Trophy winner received Bronco as a gift shortly after he was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos -- which he named the dog after.
You can see the raw emotion in Tebow's eyes as he said goodbye to Bronco. That's a bond that can never be broken.
