Tim Tebow has some thoughts on Baker Mayfield's NFL future with the Browns

Tim Tebow is a minor-league baseball player. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner began his professional career in the NFL, after the Broncos drafted him in the first round in 2010, but he hasn't seen a football field in the regular season since 2012. That hasn't stopped reporters from asking him football-related questions, and the latest relates to rookie Baker Mayfield, one of the biggest offseason storylines since Tebow and Jonny Manziel (2014) made their way into the league.

"I'm friends with [Mayfield] and I think he's going to do a good job," Tebow, who currently plays for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, said from Akron, according to Cleveland.com. "I think he's really focused on trying to prove that he was worth it."

If that sounds familiar it should; Tebow has been high on Mayfield since last season, and had this to say about the Browns' quarterback just before the 2018 NFL Draft:

"I really think Baker Mayfield is someone who is pretty special," he said, via WBNG.com. "I think that the way that he can play, the way that he can lead, the "It Factor" that he has, I haven't seen that from a lot of other players and I am someone who buys into that. It makes a difference in you making other people better. It's not just about throwing and running and calling a play. It's about rallying a team and having grown man look at you and respect you and want to play harder for you."

Mayfield, who will began his rookie season behind Tyrod Taylor on the depth chart, has also received high praise from another Heisman Trophy winner who arrived in the NFL amid the same media scrutiny that Tebow faced.

"I feel like Baker's in a better situation having a vet quarterback in there in Tyrod [Taylor]," Manziel told The Dan Patrick Show in May, weeks after the Browns selected Mayfield. "There's not pressure on him to come in and start Day 1 and I think he's going into it and he's going to learn from the vets. ...

"Baker's got the fire, Baker's got the spark, and you know, I think he'll do all right," Manziel continued. "But don't let the pressure of everything else that goes on get to you. That would be my one advice: just go out and make football the main thing and go out and play like he's done for the last five years."

Mayfield has said and done all the right things since arriving in Cleveland, and unlike Manziel, who struggled to adjust to the NFL, Mayfield seems equipped to handle the attention.

"It's understandable, obviously," Mayfield said earlier this offseason of the comparisons to Manziel, who lasted just two NFL seasons. "First-round picks by the Browns, close to the same size, playmakers. But we're two completely different people. I care about winning. I care about doing things the right way. I just want to be judged for who I am."

The Browns open training camp on July 26.