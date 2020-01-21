Tim Tebow marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, former Miss Universe, in South Africa

Tim Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters announced their marriage on Monday by sharing an array of wedding photos and videos from their ceremony on social media. They tied the knot in South Africa, where Nel-Peters was born and represented in the Miss Universe pageant. The two confirmed they were dating back in July of 2018.

Tebow took to Instagram with a photo from the big day captioning it, "Forever" along with their wedding hashtag, "#tyingthetebow."

Nel-Peters posted a photo of the couple being showered with flower pedals as they walked down the aisle.

Tebow said when the couple was deciding where to have the wedding -- after they got engaged in January of 2019 -- he knew how much having it in South Africa would mean to his then fiancee.

"I could see it on her face, that nothing would be the same if she wasn't home," he said.

According to People, over 250 people were in attendance for the wedding. One familiar face in the crowd was Tebow's former Florida coach Urban Meyer, who gave a speech at one of the events leading up to ceremony.

"You changed my life and my family's life. I'm forever indebted to you. You're awesome," the coach said.

Throughout the week, Tebow said they were able to bring both sides of their friends and family together to blend cultures and traditions.

When it came to the ceremony and reception, Tebow told People the three things he was most looking forward to.

"The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It's such a special night," he said.

Being in the New York Mets minor league system, Tebow did not want to mess up his diet, so Nel-Peters told People they went with a cheesecake instead of a traditional cake so he would not sway from his healthy eating habits too much.

The 32-year-old quarterback turned minor league baseball player said he had been waiting for this moment for his entire life. He looks forward to what is next saying, "I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I'm marrying Demi. I can't wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait."

Tebow gained popularity as a football star at Florida where he won two national championships and the Heisman Trophy in 2007. The first-round draft pick then created the "Tebow Time" phenomenon capped off in 2011 by his Denver Broncos somehow pulling off a win against the defending AFC champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.

Tebow Mania did not last too long in the NFL and the former college star decided to try his hand at baseball and broadcasting. Nel-Peters, is 24 years old and was crowed Miss Universe in 2017.