"Tebow Time" is back in the Sunshine State. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed on Monday that the Jaguars plan to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow, who last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012. Tebow, who guided the Gators to a national championship under new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, will play tight end for the Jaguars once his signing becomes official. Tebow will also likely be asked to serve as a mentor for Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The 25th overall pick in the 2010 draft, Tebow enjoyed a memorable albeit short run as the Denver Broncos quarterback. With Tebow under center, the Broncos captured an AFC West division title in 2011 before pulling off one of the most jaw-dropping finishes in NFL playoff history. With Tebow about to resume his career, we decided to revisit his top five NFL moments.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

5. Tebow leads Broncos to one-point win over the Texans

A backup for most of his rookie season, Tebow was given the keys to the Broncos offense with three weeks remaining in the 2010 season. After losing his first career start, Tebow ran for the winning score in Denver's 24-23 win over Houston in Week 16. Trailing 23-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, Tebow threw a 23-yard touchdown pass before capping the comeback with a 6-yard scoring run with 3:02 left.

4. Miracle in Miami

After a 1-4 start, Tebow was again given the nod to start heading into Denver's Week 7 showdown in Miami. Trailing 15-0 late in the fourth quarter, a pair of Tebow touchdowns -- along with Tebow's run on a two-point conversion attempt -- forced overtime. In overtime, D.J. Williams' sack/fumble recovery of Matt Moore set up Matt Prater's game-winning, 52-yard field goal. In addition to his two touchdown passes, Tebow finished the game with 59 yards rushing on nine carries.

3. National spotlight

A month after his theatrics in Miami, Tebow made similar magic against the visiting Jets on "Thursday Night Football." Trailing 13-10 with 5:54 left, Tebow led the Broncos on a 12-play, 95-yard drive that culminated with his 20-yard touchdown run 1:06 left. Denver's defense preserved the lead while helping the Broncos even their record at 5-5. While he failed to complete half of his 20 pass attempts, Tebow rumbled for 68 yards on eight carries.

2. Besting the Bears

Following their win over the Jets, Tebow and the Broncos won consecutive three-point road games in San Diego and Minnesota before playing host to the Bears in Week 14. Once again, Tebow did little during the game's first three quarters before waking up in the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-0 through three quarters, Tebow's 10-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas made it a three-point game with 2:08 left.

After an unsuccessful onside-kick attempt, the Broncos defense managed to force a Chicago punt with just under a minute left. Tebow quickly completed three passes for 39 yards to set up Prater's game-tying, 59-yard field goal to force overtime. Similar to what transpired in Miami, the Broncos defense forced a turnover before giving the ball back to Tebow. After misfiring on his first two passes of overtime, Tebow hit Thomas for 10 and 16 yards to set up Prater's game-winning, 51-yard field goal. At 8-5, the Broncos were on their way to winning the AFC West despite losing their final three games.

1. Tebow stuns Steelers in overtime

Entering the postseason on a losing skid, Tebow and the Broncos played host to the defending AFC champion Steelers in the 2011 AFC wild card round. After forcing Pittsburgh to settle for field goals early, the Broncos took a 20-6 halftime lead on the strength of two Tebow touchdown passes. Ben Roethlisberger rallied the Steelers to a late game-tying score before Tebow hit Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime. The win capped off a magical year for Tebow, who posted an 8-5 overall record that season as the Broncos quarterback.