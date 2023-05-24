Tina Turner, who achieved great critical acclaim as the "Queen of Rock 'n Roll" and became one of the great artists in the history of American music, died on Wednesday after a long illness. She was 83.

As one of the great entertainers of her time, Tina Turner's long and illustrious career in music included a performance at the Super Bowl, when she was featured in pre-game ceremonies before Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. As the National Football League celebrated the arrival of the new millennium, Turner was featured as part of "The Great American Music of the 20th Century" alongside Travis Tritt, the Georgia Mass Choir, and the Georgia Tech Marching Band.

Turner was among a lineup of entertainers for Super Bowl XXXIV that also included Faith Hill's performance of the national anthem and a halftime show featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton. Here is Turner's complete performance:

Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans would end up becoming one of the great Super Bowls of all-time, featuring a thrilling final drive that saw the Titans drive all the way down the field before Rams linebacker Mike Jones tackled Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson one yard short of the goal line to prevent a game-tying touchdown as time expired. The final play became immortalized as "One Yard Short", and the Rams would win their first Super Bowl title 23-16.