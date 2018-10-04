Tips for Week 5 NFL picks: Historical outliers like Rams and Bills aren't autoplays, teaser of the week, more

When an offense is as good as that of the Rams, it feels like you have to play them every week.

The Rams are 3-0-1 against the spread through four weeks and head into Week 5 as seven-point favorites on the road in a divisional game against the Seahawks. Seattle is clearly the right side to play in this matchup, but the worry is that the Rams are so explosive that standard rules of NFL betting don't apply to them.

That's why I wanted to dig into similarly elite offenses throughout the last few decades to see if they were able to keep it up over the rest of the season. To do that, I took Football Outsiders' top offenses since 1986 through four weeks and added up their ATS records over the rest of the season.

The results? Don't just autoplay the Rams from here on out.

Best DVOA offenses through four weeks, ATS rest of year:

'99 WAS: 6-6 ATS

'13 DEN: 7-5 ATS

'98 DEN: 6-6 ATS

'05 SD: 7-5 ATS

'07 NE: 6-6 ATS

'02 KC: 7-4-1 ATS

'07 DAL: 5-7 ATS

'18 LAR: ??? ATS

'05 SEA: 7-4-1 ATS

'97 DEN: 5-7 ATS

'01 STL: 7-5 ATS

'10 NE: 8-3-1 ATS

It appears at some point the spreads get inflated enough that these historically great offenses have trouble covering week in and week out. However, these offenses did do slightly better than average on the whole, so there are still situations I'll be looking to play the Rams. But touchdown favorites on the road in a divisional matchup isn't one of them.

If you clicked through to Football Outsiders above, you'd have seen that the 2018 Bills are also tracking as historically awful through four weeks, with the fourth-lowest DVOA of all time in the first four weeks of the season. Is there a trend with similarly awful teams that can help us know whether to fade them every week?

Worst DVOA offenses through four weeks, ATS rest of year:

'13 JAC: 5-6-1 ATS

'02 HOU: 5-6-1 ATS

'04 MIA: 6-6 ATS

'18 BUF: ??? ATS

'01 WAS: 8-4 ATS

'90 PIT: 8-4 ATS

'86 IND: 7-5 ATS

'09 OAK: 6-6 ATS

'07 CHI: 7-5 ATS

'89 DAL: 6-6 ATS

'99 PHI: 8-4 ATS

'17 IND: 6-6 ATS

Just like with the Rams, we see these historical outliers hover around .500 ATS over the rest of the season; however, these teams also do slightly better than average on the whole. Maybe there's something to be said for taking the Bills when a line gets overinflated, though I'm not sure that applies this week.

Each week in this space, I'm going to go behind the lines and picks to bring you a bit of a deeper dive into what you should know before locking in your plays. That includes which lines are on the move, which home-field advantages aren't getting enough credit, which injuries you should be monitoring, my top teaser play of the week and plenty more.

Let's get to it.

My picks

Biggest line moves

Colts at Patriots -10.5

Ravens -3 at Browns

Dolphins at Bengals -6.5

Raiders at Chargers -4.5

The Patriots were eight-point favorites on the lookahead line before finally looking like the New England of old in Week 4 against the Dolphins. That caused the line to jump to Patriots -10 in this matchup, and with the Colts dealing with a plethora of injuries, it's no surprise to see it as high as 10.5.

The Ravens were favored by only a point on the lookahead line but took care of business as road 'dogs in Pittsburgh last week and are now giving a full field goal on the road against the Browns, a team that finally found some offense in Week 4 despite a loss.

The Bengals were favored by just four points in this matchup heading into Week 4, but a comeback win over the Falcons coupled with the Dolphins finally putting up a dud caused the line to jump to Bengals -6.5. You know who else was 6.5-point favorites against the Dolphins? The Patriots last week. Are the Bengals as good as the Patriots? I doubt it. This line is probably too high.

The Chargers were 6.5-point favorites on the lookahead line, but after struggling to beat the 49ers despite San Francisco starting a backup quarterback, the line is falling. I think there's value on the Chargers at this number, but asking them to cover anything more than a field goal in any matchup with their kicking game might be asking for trouble.

The DVOA edge

Titans -3.5 at Bills

Dolphins +6.5 at Bengals

Eagles -3 vs. Vikings

Seahawks +7 vs. Rams

Texans -3 vs. Cowboys

One of the things I like to look for when dissecting matchups is one where the Football Outsiders DVOA doesn't agree with the betting line. I don't have a specific formula, but my standard is basically four points of DVOA for every point on the neutral-field line, though once the line gets big enough I think it's more like five points of DVOA. Since the statistic started incorporating opponent adjustments this week, I think it's a good time to break it out here. Note that I'm actually using what are called DAVE ratings, which is the same as DVOA except that it blends preseason prediction with regular season results over the first half of the season.

So for example, the Panthers are seven-point favorites against the Giants. I have the Panthers with a 2.5-point home-field advantage, so my neutral line is Panthers -4.5. Carolina has a DVOA of 4.1 percent, while the Giants have a DVOA of -16.6 percent. That's a difference of 20.7 points, which suggests the neutral line should be about five points. That's about where we have it, so I don't see much value on either side.

I have five games this week where the difference between each team's DVOA rating suggests the line is off by a significant margin. The Bills have been so bad that the Titans should be closer to six-point favorites, even in Buffalo. The Dolphins and Bengals have nearly the same DVOA rating, which suggests the line should be Bengals -3. Both the Eagles and Texans have about a five-point edge in DVOA and better than average home-field advantages, so making them four-point favorites in each game makes more sense than making each line three. And even with DAVE ratings turning the Rams from astronomically excellent to just regular excellent, the line is still too high for the difference in DVOA. The Seahawks grade out right around average, and when factoring in home-field, the numbers suggest this line should be closer to Rams -4 or -4.5.

Players returning from suspensions

Colts at Patriots -10.5

Ravens -3 at Browns

Giants at Panthers -7

Dolphins at Bengals -6.5

Raiders at Chargers -4.5

Cowboys at Texans -3

Redskins at Saints -6.5

Some teams have been playing without a key player due to four-game suspensions handed out during the offseason, so before fading a particular team, be sure you're taking into account the returning player and how he could affect the outcome of the game.

The Patriots are getting their top receiver back as Julian Edelman is set to see his first action since 2016 on Thursday. The Ravens will have their top cornerback in tow with Jimmy Smith set to return to action against the Browns. The Panthers will slot Thomas Davis back into the defense next to Luke Kuechly on Sunday. The Bengals welcome Vontaze Burfict back at linebacker to help shore up what's been a mediocre defense to date. The Chargers finally get some help defending the run with Corey Liuget back in the middle of the defensive line. The Cowboys will add David Irving back to the defensive line on Sunday night. The Saints finally give Alvin Kamara a running mate with Mark Ingram returning to action on Monday.

Of these returning players, I can see Edelman, Burfict and Liuget having the biggest impact for their respective teams. I wouldn't take a side in a matchup solely based on this factor, but I definitely think you have to consider each one of these returns when handicapping the game.

Fading the public

Ravens -3 at Browns

Redskins +6.5 at Saints

If 80 percent of the action or more is on one side of a line, you want to be thinking about taking the other side, a practice commonly known as fading the public. If the consensus thinks it has a game figured out, that should be flashing warning signs for you. (All betting trends data from BetOnline via Vegas Insider.)

The Ravens are the most public team as of Wednesday night, with 82 percent of the tickets on the road team. Baltimore's big win in Pittsburgh is still fresh on bettors' minds, but they're playing the second of three straight road games here and have to be careful not to treat this Browns squad like they're still the punching bag of the past.

The Redskins are a public underdog this week coming off a bye, as 80 percent of the tickets are on the road team in New Orleans. This could be a dangerous play; the Redskins don't typically play well off a bye, and the Saints are getting Mark Ingram back and should bring their A-game on what should be a record-setting night for Drew Brees.

Other public plays that could wind up over the 80 percent threshold: Jaguars +3 at Chiefs, Titans -3.5 at Bills, Broncos +1 at Jets, Chargers -4.5 vs. Raiders, Cardinals +4.5 at 49ers, Rams -7 at Seahawks, Cowboys +3 at Texans.

Lines I'd move

Ravens -3 at Browns

Titans -3.5 at Bills

Dolphins at Bengals -6.5

Cardinals at 49ers -4.5

Rams -7 at Seahawks

The Browns have impressed defensively this year, and they showed last week with Baker Mayfield that they can put up points. This will be a much tougher test, but I think Cleveland is playing well enough that they shouldn't be three-point home 'dogs in a divisional game. I think Ravens -1 is a more appropriate line here.

I'm treating the win over the Vikings as an outlier, and against a team with a functioning offensive line, I don't think Buffalo stands a chance. My power ratings project a line of Titans -5.5 here, and you'd have to make it Titans -6 before I even think about taking the Bills.

The Dolphins were 6.5-point 'dogs on the road last week against the Patriots, and now they're 6.5-point 'dogs on the road again? The Bengals aren't at the same level of the Patriots, and I think this line should have a couple points shaved off it. My ratings say Bengals -5, but Bengals -4 would even make more sense to me than the current line.

Josh Rosen looked pretty solid in his first start despite mediocre numbers, the blame for which lies partly with his receivers. The 49ers with C.J. Beathard starting shouldn't be more than three-point favorites against anyone except maybe the Bills, and I don't give them the full three for home-field anyway. This line should be at least 49ers -3, and I might even like the Cardinals all the way down to +2.

I get why the Rams-Seahawks line has to be where it is, but it's still too inflated for my liking. I think Rams -5 is a fair line despite being a dead number.

Teaser of the Week

Panthers -1 vs. Giants

Cardinals +10.5 at 49ers

The Panthers tend to play well coming off a bye, and they're getting a key player back from suspension in linebacker Thomas Davis. The Giants offense looks incapable of breaking off big plays despite having Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley (wrap your head around that), and Christian McCaffrey has keyed the best rushing offense in the league, per DVOA, making it difficult for the Giants to get stops in the second half if they're behind.

I don't think the 49ers should be more than three-point favorites against the Cardinals, so I'm more than willing to tease this game up through seven and 10 points and take the Cardinals to not get blown out. I feel like the Cardinals are going to win this game anyway, so give me all the points.

The teaser of the week is 3-1 so far, though that one loss is thanks to going against the Giants. Let's see if we can avoid another loss to them this week.