The Tennessee Titans are looking to create some momentum for themselves against the Jacksonville Jaguars here in Week 14. After the demoralizing 41-35 loss they suffered to the Cleveland Browns last week, many wondered which kind of Titans team was going to show up this Sunday. Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn't wait long to dig into his bag of tricks, as he cooked up something special on the Titans' first drive of the game.

On first down, Ryan Tannehill handed the ball off to Derrick Henry. He surprised everyone, however, by turning it around and tossing it back to Tannehill to engage the flea flicker. The Titans quarterback then looked deep down the right side of the field, and tossed a perfect pass to A.J. Brown, who made an incredible one-handed contested catch for the first score of the game.

Check out the play, here,

The second-year wideout is having an incredible season, and this 37-yard touchdown has certainly not been his only big play of the year. Just a couple of weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts, Brown caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill and then returned an onside kick 42 yards to the house to wrap up the 45-26 victory. Brown comes into this game with 44 receptions for 725 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown was seen rocking a Julio Jones jersey in warmups prior to this Week 14 AFC South showdown. I think we all can agree his first catch on Sunday was certainly Julio-esque.