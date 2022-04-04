A new trend in the NFL began this offseason, as high-end wide receivers looking for new deals have been traded away instead of being gifted the money they desired from the teams that they have spent their entire careers with. First it was Davante Adams, then Tyreek Hill. We may not be done just yet, as rumors are swirling around DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans.

With how dramatic this NFL offseason has been, we've come to expect the unexpected. Still, Brown is apparently tired of the noise, as he picked up his phone on Sunday and tweeted, "Tired of all this just like y'all."

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and could receive a new deal that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The top five of highest-paid wideouts has changed dramatically this offseason, as three of the five just received their new deals in the last month.

Last week, ESPN reported that the New York Jets were "keeping an eye" on Metcalf, Brown and Deebo Samuel for a potential trade. It's likely the San Francisco 49ers view Samuel as completely untouchable, while the Metcalf situation is interesting since the Seahawks are entering a rebuild without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. Brown's name being thrown around elicited a strong response from the Titans' fan base, and led to general manager Jon Robinson having to indirectly respond to the noise.

"Right now, we are just trying to get through this free agency period, seeing where we've landed cap-wise," Robinson said, via the Titans' official website. "A.J. is an important part of what we do. He's a great teammate, he works hard, he's about what we're about. A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that's part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around."

ESPN then followed up on their report, saying that the Seahawks weren't cooperating in trade discussions, which made Brown the more likely trade candidate since Tennessee doesn't have the most healthy cap situation. There's no doubt that the Jets -- and probably a couple other teams -- are interested in trading for a top wideout. But the team with the star wide receiver has to give up on their current negotiations with said star wide receiver. That's clearly not where the Titans are -- at least not yet.